Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Trump’s Truth Social faces truth bombs, memes on Twitter after its troubled launch

Donald Trump’s app, Truth Social, faced many glitches after it was launched on February 21.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2022 1:22:28 pm
Trump’s Truth Social launched, Truth social memes Trump, Trump social media app, Indian ExpressA parody account of Truth Social has been active on Twitter since October 2021.

As America celebrated Presidents Day on Monday to honour the legacy of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, Donald Trump, arguably America’s most controversial president, launched his social media app Truth Social.

Truth Social faced several glitches as soon as it was launched on Apple’s iOs. Users were either unable to register their accounts or they encountered “error” messages. However, TechCrunch reported, Truth Social became the highest-ranking free app on Apple’s App Store despite all the pitfalls.

Many Trump critics took the app’s rocky start as an opportunity to diss him with #TruthSocial raking in thousands of tweets within hours of the launch.

Amongst mean tweets and jokes, many Republicans and Trump supporters also pledged their support to the app.

TRAILAR, a UK based solar-powered transportation company, highlighted that Truth Social’s logo is almost identical to their company’s logo design. The company’s head of marketing told The Daily Beast that they might pursue legal action against Trump’s social media network.

The app, developed by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), is being seen as an alternative social media for people who feel that their views are censored on mainstream platforms, especially after the former US president’s account was removed by Twitter and Facebook post the capitol attack of 2021.

Even before its official launch, Truth Social faced many issues from trolls. According to The Guardian in October 2021, a link to the unreleased beta version of Truth Social was shared on social media. This enabled people to register on Truth Social and make parody accounts of Trump and his supporters. One such parody account of Truth Social has been active on Twitter since October last year.

Live Blog

