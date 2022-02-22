Trump’s Truth Social faces truth bombs, memes on Twitter after its troubled launch

As America celebrated Presidents Day on Monday to honour the legacy of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, Donald Trump, arguably America’s most controversial president, launched his social media app Truth Social.

Truth Social faced several glitches as soon as it was launched on Apple’s iOs. Users were either unable to register their accounts or they encountered “error” messages. However, TechCrunch reported, Truth Social became the highest-ranking free app on Apple’s App Store despite all the pitfalls.

Many Trump critics took the app’s rocky start as an opportunity to diss him with #TruthSocial raking in thousands of tweets within hours of the launch.

Truth Social will not have any censorship. As long as your posts are about how amazing Dear Leader Donald Trump is, your account will remain in good standing. Join us today! — TheTruthSocial (parody) (@TheTruthSocial) February 16, 2022

#TruthSocial Devin Nunes and Donald Trump boast that Truth social, will be a hub for free thinkers. pic.twitter.com/yOrkE4HEsr — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) February 21, 2022

Devin Nunes just completed the cable management over at #TruthSocial pic.twitter.com/r9lYRVcNNg — Bella de Monsterella 🐈 🌊🇺🇸 (@FrozenFingers1) February 21, 2022

Relax everyone, #TruthSocial will be working as soon as Mexico pays for the firewall. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 21, 2022

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said he hopes the bugs are cleared by March 1st. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Yeah, that’s not gonna happen. #TruthSocial pic.twitter.com/OiFYYsvThZ — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) February 21, 2022

Trump’s #TruthSocial is experiencing issues with their server 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iwg7ktnM2v — Tim Abbott (@AbbottTim) February 21, 2022

Amongst mean tweets and jokes, many Republicans and Trump supporters also pledged their support to the app.

Within 24 hours of Launch, Donald Trump’s #TruthSocial app becomes most downloaded app on Apple App Store — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) February 22, 2022

FYI – I am up and running on #TRUTHSocial. pic.twitter.com/1ova4lrjts — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 18, 2022

BREAKING: Trump’s #TruthSocial has reached #1 in the Top Charts of the App Store. pic.twitter.com/GuWXBCuDrr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 21, 2022

TRAILAR, a UK based solar-powered transportation company, highlighted that Truth Social’s logo is almost identical to their company’s logo design. The company’s head of marketing told The Daily Beast that they might pursue legal action against Trump’s social media network.

Great to see Donald Trump supporting a growing sustainability business! Maybe ask next time? @AldiUK Don’t happen to have the number for your legal team on you? 😉@DonaldJTrumpJr @IvankaTrump @MELANIATRUMP #DonaldTrump https://t.co/TilUP5Tz6H — TRAILAR (@solartrailar) February 21, 2022

The app, developed by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), is being seen as an alternative social media for people who feel that their views are censored on mainstream platforms, especially after the former US president’s account was removed by Twitter and Facebook post the capitol attack of 2021.

Even before its official launch, Truth Social faced many issues from trolls. According to The Guardian in October 2021, a link to the unreleased beta version of Truth Social was shared on social media. This enabled people to register on Truth Social and make parody accounts of Trump and his supporters. One such parody account of Truth Social has been active on Twitter since October last year.