Sunday, August 02, 2020
Donald Trump’s plan to ban TikTok in the US triggers meme fest on social media

On Friday, Trump said that his administration is weighing action against the short video making app, citing national-security and censorship concerns.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 2, 2020 6:42:42 pm
donald trump us tiktok ban, donald trump tiktok ban memes Many meme-makers are making the most of the opportunity to come up with hilarious content. Here, take a look:

Weeks after India announced a ban on several Chinese apps, including TikTok, stating “emergent threats” to the country’s sovereignty and national security, US President Donald Trump too has hinted towards prohibiting the use of the popular video-sharing app.

On Friday, Trump said that his administration was weighing action against TikTok, citing national security and censorship concerns. There have been reports that Microsoft or other companies may potentially buy the US operations of the app.

The apparent plan to ban TikTok, which is estimated to be one of the most downloaded apps with a user base of over 800 million, has left the US users perturbed, many of whom are taking to Twitter to voice their opinion. However, it has also given an opportunity for meme makers to come up with hilarious content. Here, take a look:

