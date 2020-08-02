Donald Trump’s plan to ban TikTok in the US triggers meme fest on social media

Many meme-makers are making the most of the opportunity to come up with hilarious content. Here, take a look: Many meme-makers are making the most of the opportunity to come up with hilarious content. Here, take a look:

Weeks after India announced a ban on several Chinese apps, including TikTok, stating “emergent threats” to the country’s sovereignty and national security, US President Donald Trump too has hinted towards prohibiting the use of the popular video-sharing app.

On Friday, Trump said that his administration was weighing action against TikTok, citing national security and censorship concerns. There have been reports that Microsoft or other companies may potentially buy the US operations of the app.

The apparent plan to ban TikTok, which is estimated to be one of the most downloaded apps with a user base of over 800 million, has left the US users perturbed, many of whom are taking to Twitter to voice their opinion. However, it has also given an opportunity for meme makers to come up with hilarious content. Here, take a look:

the hype house doing their last tiktok dances before its banned#tiktok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/o6EWKwtsYD — alice ♡ (@alicexvv) August 1, 2020

Gen z on their way to the White House when they find out trump is banning #TikTok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/F7zPAaBSiq — ☁️ delicate ☁️ (@byebyeloverr) August 1, 2020

Me performing Tiktok dance routines for my family now that the app has been banned #tiktokban

pic.twitter.com/TBabsNCHag — ✨🌞 (@jcmg2800) August 1, 2020

gen z pulling up to the white house tryna force trump to not ban tik tok trump is rlly messing with the wrong generation🙈✨❤️#GenZ #RIPtiktok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/GsFxSOZ2QK — Bianca (@bonkaaaaaa) August 1, 2020

After India now U.S is planning to ban #TikTok Meanwhile tiktokers:- pic.twitter.com/L6TTJDMwqg — Nefeliii (@nefelibataa__) August 1, 2020

