Trump’s team shares video of president as Thanos, except they got it wrong

As the presidential elections loom, Donald Trump’s team put out a video in which his head is imposed on the body of Thanos, the supervillain from the Marvel Universe. The Trump 2020 campaign tweeted a clip from the film Avengers: Endgame which shows Trump as Thanos and snapping the Infinity Gauntlet to make his political opponents disappear. But the team made a crucial error that they are being mocked for.

The video was shared to criticise the Democrats for pursuing impeachment proceedings and the accompanying text said, “House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they. President Trump’s re-election is inevitable.”

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

However, in the film, Thanos snaps his fingers it fails to achieve anything as the Infinity Stones have been stolen by Iron Man. On social media, people mocked the choice of clip and also questioned why his own team would portray him as a villain. Others said the clip gave them hope that Trump would be defeated.

Here’s how people reacted to the clip:

Trump’s team is presenting him as a narcissistic child-abusing villain intent on wiping out half of all life, AND picked the moment right before Thanos was defeated. #TheBestPeople https://t.co/mNtVGL1Wqa — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) December 10, 2019

So Trump is Thanos and the Democrats are the Avengers trying to restore democracy that evil Republicans have nearly destroyed. Glad we’re on the same page. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 10, 2019

Thanos was the bad guy who was eventually defeated by the good guys, so great meme, idiots. — great scott! 🇺🇸 (@GreatScott1991) December 10, 2019

So you’re arguing that Trump is Thanos (“The Mad Titan”) who wants to kill half of all living things, but in the end winds up defeated and dying, taking all of his sycophantic followers down with him? Great work, everyone. https://t.co/gFLPVch2An — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2019

It’s good to associate the president with this particularly moment in Thanos’ journey, when he *squints at notes* tries to commit genocide and finds out he’s been outsmarted just before he dies. https://t.co/lr7mvs6TlK — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 10, 2019

do they know that thanos tries to destroy the universe, fails and then dies https://t.co/k6OhUkzOPp — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) December 10, 2019

Anyone else find it correct that tRumps own people put out a commercial comparing him to Thanos. You know the mass murderer that gets destroyed in the end. I hope it goes the same way in the real world. — Shelley-Lynne (@ShelleyLynne10) December 12, 2019

I mean the Infinity War clip of him actually winning was there, but sure, the clip where he literally dies works too pic.twitter.com/MbO20b1hmg — LWI | LM | ZuperZonic5001 (R.I.P ETIKA) (@zuperzonic5001) December 10, 2019

Jim Starlin, the comic book writer who created Thanos, was quoted as saying in a report that he felt “violated” to see the character turned into a pro-Trump meme.

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” Starlin told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

“How sick is that?” Starlin said. “These are sad times we are going through. Fortunately, all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”

