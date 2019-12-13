Follow Us:
Trump’s team shares video of president as Thanos, except they got it wrong

In the video, Donald Trump is Thanos wearing the Infinity Gauntlet and snaps his fingers to make Democrat leaders vanish. The only problem? The scene didn't end that way in Avengers: Endgame, the film it was taken from.

Updated: December 13, 2019 4:25:12 pm
donald trump, trump thanos video, trump campaign thanos video, avengers endgame thanos dead scene, viral news, indian express, world news “You know Thanos was a supervillain, right?” asked one person on Twitter.

As the presidential elections loom, Donald Trump’s team put out a video in which his head is imposed on the body of Thanos, the supervillain from the Marvel Universe. The Trump 2020 campaign tweeted a clip from the film Avengers: Endgame which shows Trump as Thanos and snapping the Infinity Gauntlet to make his political opponents disappear. But the team made a crucial error that they are being mocked for.

The video was shared to criticise the Democrats for pursuing impeachment proceedings and the accompanying text said, “House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they. President Trump’s re-election is inevitable.”

However, in the film, Thanos snaps his fingers it fails to achieve anything as the Infinity Stones have been stolen by Iron Man. On social media, people mocked the choice of clip and also questioned why his own team would portray him as a villain. Others said the clip gave them hope that Trump would be defeated.

Here’s how people reacted to the clip:

Jim Starlin, the comic book writer who created Thanos, was quoted as saying in a report that he felt “violated” to see the character turned into a pro-Trump meme.

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” Starlin told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

“How sick is that?” Starlin said. “These are sad times we are going through. Fortunately, all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”

