Friday, November 06, 2020
Bihar polls

Trump’s spiritual adviser’s speech inspires remixes, jokes on social media

The pastor led a marathon prayer service that inspired memes and remixes of her various chants in support of Donald Trump.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 6, 2020 6:48:14 pm
paula white, paula white service for trump reelection, paula white trump service memes, paula white service funny edits, us elections 2020, indian expressAs the Televangelist prayed and called upon angels from Africa, netizens edited out the video to have some fun.

US President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser Paula White hosted an impassioned prayer service even as the election results were coming in and people on social media have since come up with memes and remixes of it.

The pastor led a marathon prayer service at the New Christian Destiny Centre, calling for divine intervention in the presidential race. This included requests for prayers from Africa and South America to help Trump to win.

“I hear a sound of victory, the Lord says it is done,” White said even as all counting indicated that Trump was trailing.

In a video widely circulated on social media by the handle Right Wing Watch, White utters chants like “victory, victory, victory”, “strike and strike and strike” and “Africa right now, Africa right now, Africa right now”.

Here’s how people on social media reacted to it:

The first time White prayed with Trump was when he was host of reality TV show The Apprentice. Over a decade later, she also led the country in prayer when the billionaire was sworn in as 45th president of the United States in 2016.

