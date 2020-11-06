Trump’s spiritual adviser’s speech inspires remixes, jokes on social media

As the Televangelist prayed and called upon angels from Africa, netizens edited out the video to have some fun.

US President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser Paula White hosted an impassioned prayer service even as the election results were coming in and people on social media have since come up with memes and remixes of it.

The pastor led a marathon prayer service at the New Christian Destiny Centre, calling for divine intervention in the presidential race. This included requests for prayers from Africa and South America to help Trump to win.

“I hear a sound of victory, the Lord says it is done,” White said even as all counting indicated that Trump was trailing.

Paula White battles the “demonic confederacies” that are attempting to steal the election from Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bt3BJOkJIV — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

In a video widely circulated on social media by the handle Right Wing Watch, White utters chants like “victory, victory, victory”, “strike and strike and strike” and “Africa right now, Africa right now, Africa right now”.

Here’s how people on social media reacted to it:

well sorry @Eminem for that. But that’s the first instrumental track i thought about. pic.twitter.com/5uce3N3GSP — Capitaine OSEF (@Soapmoine) November 5, 2020

No less than 10 people sent me this clip last night of Trump’s “spiritual advisor”. 🎵 I remixed it.🎵 My remix has two special guests:

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Bowser It will all make sense when you watch it. pic.twitter.com/z6sZkG1rnx — Jonathan Mann (@songadaymann) November 5, 2020

#PaulaWhite totally gets it ! pic.twitter.com/73Stmhms51 — Felieze 🌷🌍 👊🏽👊🏼 #PTC lid sneer en snaai (@FeliesMadretsma) November 5, 2020

When the Angels in Africa heard Paula White praying. pic.twitter.com/8RZlCK4c5t — Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 5, 2020

Paula White catching the holy spirit needed to be turned into a Daft Punk track. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/HYxmPD6nSb — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 6, 2020

The angels are being released right now!!

The angels: pic.twitter.com/r28mH9JYvz — Obese Turtle 🐢 (@NOTKarltonBanks) November 5, 2020

Trump’s Spiritual advisor Paula White: “I hear a sound of victory, the Lord says it is done,” she said. “For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now… The Angels: pic.twitter.com/j2i2SPxruc — Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) November 6, 2020

The Lord moves in mysterious ways, and so does that guy. — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) November 5, 2020

The angels of Africa after Paula White summons them. pic.twitter.com/paXHFqtXdu — Pascal (@AkahomePascal) November 5, 2020

The first time White prayed with Trump was when he was host of reality TV show The Apprentice. Over a decade later, she also led the country in prayer when the billionaire was sworn in as 45th president of the United States in 2016.

