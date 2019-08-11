Toggle Menu
‘That poor child, my heart is broken’: Trump panned for smiling, giving thumbs-up in photo with El Paso orphan

According to The Guardian, the baby in the picture was orphaned after his parents Andre and Jordan Anchondo died last Saturday in the El Paso mass shooting, which left 20 people dead.

Many including American actor Morgan Freeman took to social media to slam the president.

A photo of US President Donald Trump smiling and giving a thumbs-up with First Lady Melania posing with a two-month-old baby whose parents were shot dead during the El Paso mass shooting has triggered outrage. The picture was posted by Melania Trump on Twitter.

Many, including American actor Morgan Freeman, took to social media to slam the president. “This is child abuse. When the 8 El Paso victims refused to meet with their perpetrator, Trump ordered a newly orphaned baby back for this photo op. This baby just lost both parents in the horrific massacre unleashed in the name of Donald J. Trump, who couldn’t be happier,” Freeman tweeted.

The photograph was taken during Trump’s visit to El Paso following the shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, that left more than 25 injured. According to The Guardian, the baby in the picture was orphaned after his parents Andre and Jordan Anchondo died last Saturday in the attack.

The boy, named Paul, was brought to the hospital at the request of the White House during Trump’s visit, the news website reported.

