‘That poor child, my heart is broken’: Trump panned for smiling, giving thumbs-up in photo with El Paso orphan

A photo of US President Donald Trump smiling and giving a thumbs-up with First Lady Melania posing with a two-month-old baby whose parents were shot dead during the El Paso mass shooting has triggered outrage. The picture was posted by Melania Trump on Twitter.

Many, including American actor Morgan Freeman, took to social media to slam the president. “This is child abuse. When the 8 El Paso victims refused to meet with their perpetrator, Trump ordered a newly orphaned baby back for this photo op. This baby just lost both parents in the horrific massacre unleashed in the name of Donald J. Trump, who couldn’t be happier,” Freeman tweeted.

This is child abuse. When the 8 El Paso victims refused to meet with their perpetrator, Trump ordered a newly orphaned baby back for this 👍🏼 photo op. This baby just lost both parents in the horrific massacre unleashed in the name of Donald J. Trump, who couldn’t be happier. pic.twitter.com/2RdDsMVZVp — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) August 9, 2019

The photograph was taken during Trump’s visit to El Paso following the shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, that left more than 25 injured. According to The Guardian, the baby in the picture was orphaned after his parents Andre and Jordan Anchondo died last Saturday in the attack.

The boy, named Paul, was brought to the hospital at the request of the White House during Trump’s visit, the news website reported.

This is a photo of Trump grinning while Melania holds a baby orphaned by the shooting. A baby who was taken from home and forced to serve as a prop at a photo-op for the very monster whose hate killed her/his parents. I would need 280,000 characters to say how furious I am. pic.twitter.com/4umSc9BQHu — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 9, 2019

It is child abuse and it’s disgusting. What is wrong with these people!!!!! — Shazam🇺🇸 (@ShazamABlama) August 9, 2019

My question is, who is the legal guardian? Who is in charge of this baby that allowed him to be used as a prop? We all expect this behaviour from Trump and co. But who is watching over this kid?? — Paulina Diaz (@diazpaulina) August 9, 2019

I hope this image haunts them, forever. That poor child, my heart is broken — ICantDecideStuff 🤓 (@cantcodeforthat) August 10, 2019

She’s holding the baby like she would a bouquet of flowers at a beauty pagent. — Lisa Torres (@immrstea) August 9, 2019

There are just no words :( — Valerie A Cox (@ValerieAnneCox) August 9, 2019