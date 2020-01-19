Follow Us:
‘Camo in space?’: US Space Force trolled after revealing its uniforms

The United States Space force unveiled their utility uniform through twitter on Saturday but netizens can't help but ask: "Why camouflage in space?."

Netizens, who came across the Twitter post, seized the opportunity to mock the design and ask a similar question: “Whycamouflage pattern in Space?”.

The United States Space Force (USSF) unveiled their uniform on late Friday and netizens are not quite impressed. The photo of the utility uniform, which was unveiled on their official Twitter handle, showed the uniform in a woodland camouflage pattern. However, netizens were left wondering why they need camouflage at all in space.

The USSF is the newest addition to the United States Armed Force. Netizens, who came across the Twitter post, seized the opportunity to mock the design and ask a similar question: “Whycamouflage pattern in Space?”.

While some of them came up with their own version of uniforms for the force members, others illustrated why it is important for military personnel to blend into their surroundings. Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions here:

As the mockery gained momentum, the force themselves decided to step in and explain why they choose the particular pattern. “USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground,” it said.

Trump officially launched the Space Force in December last year and is the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces. The branch will reportedly handle and carry out space operations.

