‘Camo in space?’: US Space Force trolled after revealing its uniforms

Netizens, who came across the Twitter post, seized the opportunity to mock the design and ask a similar question: "Whycamouflage pattern in Space?".

The United States Space Force (USSF) unveiled their uniform on late Friday and netizens are not quite impressed. The photo of the utility uniform, which was unveiled on their official Twitter handle, showed the uniform in a woodland camouflage pattern. However, netizens were left wondering why they need camouflage at all in space.

The USSF is the newest addition to the United States Armed Force.

While some of them came up with their own version of uniforms for the force members, others illustrated why it is important for military personnel to blend into their surroundings. Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions here:

Why are you wearing forest camo in space? Were these uniforms not available: pic.twitter.com/NZa1Qu18BV — Windthin ~ Rebel Scum & Snark Jedi🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈🌊❄️ (@windthin) January 19, 2020

Um, I’m no outer-space military strategist but shouldn’t space camouflage be a dark background with white dots? You know, like space? pic.twitter.com/tgA0z9jmw8 — Beagles🐶Resist (@BeaglesResist) January 18, 2020

No way the whole world is laughing at America. Just no way. — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) January 18, 2020

Y’all expecting a need for camo in space? — (((Mad Bastard))) (@MadBastard_v2) January 18, 2020

Camo uniforms designed for #SpaceForce is the Trumpiest thing yet. pic.twitter.com/xIh0OhWJwn — Kellyanne Parrish (@kellyparrishnc) January 18, 2020

Another reminder why we need to vote these clowns out of office. — Addison Shaw (@AddisonShaw8) January 18, 2020

What’s the point in wearing camouflage in space? What’s the point of Space Force at all? — Liz Davis (@lizilla82) January 18, 2020

How many trees are you expecting to find in space — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm — JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020

As the mockery gained momentum, the force themselves decided to step in and explain why they choose the particular pattern. “USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground,” it said.

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

Trump officially launched the Space Force in December last year and is the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces. The branch will reportedly handle and carry out space operations.

