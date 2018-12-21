Toggle Menu
Trump tweets video of him wearing straw hat and holding a pitchfork to announce signing of farm bill

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a signing ceremony for H.R. 2, the “Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018,” in the White House complex. (Sorce: AP)

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump tweeted a video of him reenacting the “Green Acres” theme song with actress Megan Mullally from the 2005 Emmys. He had sung the song to announce the impending signing of the farm bill at the White House.

“Farm Bill signing in 15 minutes! #Emmys #TBT,” Trump wrote along with the video clip when he shared the stage with the ‘Will & Grace’ star. In the video, Trump wore a straw hat and overalls and held a pitchfork singing before the audience. “Green acres is the place to be. Farm living is the life for me,” he sang during the event. “Land spreading out so far and wide — keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside.”

According to CNN, “moments before Trump walked out to sign the bill, audio of him singing the theme song was played.” After the bill signing event at the White House got underway, Trump said: “That was from the Emmy’s, I sang ‘Green Acres’ and won a very nice award that night”, NBC News reported.

However, according to the report, the award wasn’t any Emmys for his reality show but a “gag award” presented by Ellen DeGeneres, the Emmy host that year, for the skit.

Seeing the video doing rounds on Twitter, Mullally was quite embarrassed and tweeted, “omg” followed by another tweet that read, “if you guys need me, I’ll be in a hole in the ground,” accompanying it with a shocked-face, skull and hand-waving emojis.

While people were baffled by Trump’s tweet and poked fun at him, they showered Mullally with love and support.

The five-year farm bill is an important legislation that addresses a wide range of areas including farming, nutrition, conservation, trade, energy and forestry in the country.

