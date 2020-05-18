Follow Us:
Monday, May 18, 2020
Donald Trump tweets edited video of himself in scene from ‘Independence Day’ movie

In the video, President Trump's head is superimposed on to the body of actor Bill Pullman, who essays the role of President Thomas J Whitmore in the movie.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2020 9:25:10 pm
donald trump, donald trump deepfake, Bill Pullman, donald trump tweet president speech, Independence Day However, many were not pleased with Trump’s tweet including actor Bill Pullman from the movie.

US President Donald Trump has drawn flak on social media after he tweeted a photoshopped video of himself giving the famous monologue from the movie ‘Independence Day’.

In the video, which was originally posted by Twitter parody account “Mad “ObamaGate” Liberals”, President Trump’s head is superimposed on to the body of Bill Pullman, who essays the role of President Thomas J Whitmore in the movie. In the movie, Pullman’s character makes a motivational speech before the final battle against the aliens.

In the video, Trump is seen relaying the same speech as Pullman, but targeting the coronavirus. “We’re fighting for our right to live, to exist. We’re going to live on. We’re going to survive. Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!”

However, many were not pleased with Trump’s tweet, including Pullman, who in a statement to Hollywood reporter said, “My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 16 million views and prompted many reactions from netizens. “History gonna record this era as the time when people were elected to the presidency based on their meme game,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

