Donald Trump tweets edited video of himself in scene from ‘Independence Day’ movie

US President Donald Trump has drawn flak on social media after he tweeted a photoshopped video of himself giving the famous monologue from the movie ‘Independence Day’.

In the video, which was originally posted by Twitter parody account “Mad “ObamaGate” Liberals”, President Trump’s head is superimposed on to the body of Bill Pullman, who essays the role of President Thomas J Whitmore in the movie. In the movie, Pullman’s character makes a motivational speech before the final battle against the aliens.

In the video, Trump is seen relaying the same speech as Pullman, but targeting the coronavirus. “We’re fighting for our right to live, to exist. We’re going to live on. We’re going to survive. Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!”

However, many were not pleased with Trump’s tweet, including Pullman, who in a statement to Hollywood reporter said, “My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 16 million views and prompted many reactions from netizens. “History gonna record this era as the time when people were elected to the presidency based on their meme game,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

The president tweeted this. What a trip. https://t.co/87lcCDUDBT — Jared Vander Meulen (@jaredvdmeulen) May 18, 2020

History gonna record this era as the time when people were elected to presidency based on their meme game. https://t.co/0Lan0Puz2H — AtmaNirBruh (@scientheist) May 18, 2020

what a time to be alive. https://t.co/p2ZxOhBYpO — Andrew_M (@AndrewMire18) May 18, 2020

Where were you when Trump made this speech before we defeated the alien Invaders? https://t.co/Xi9FxH2n6F — Chairman O (@ChairmanO15) May 18, 2020

Why am I not suprised that @realDonaldTrump thought it was good idea to go ahead and tweet this? https://t.co/mkJ3gViAC6 — Keith Brace-John ✊🏻✊🏾✊🏿😷 (@KeithBraceJohn) May 18, 2020

