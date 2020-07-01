scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
COVID19

Donald Trump tweets meme, ends up inspiring many photoshopped versions

This isn't even the first time the US President has shared the same meme that features him, having shared it earlier when House Democrats voted to impeach him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 1, 2020 2:40:49 pm
trump they re after you meme, trump photoshop challenge, viral news, indian express (Source: Donald Trump/ Twitter)

US President Donald Trump, who is no stranger to sharing cryptic tweets and memes, first tweeted a sentence and then a meme of himself. The US president’s was one of the most shared tweets, with hundreds responding to it by creating their own versions with modifications to the text.

Trump tweeted a meme of him seated in a chair and pointing into the camera with the text above him saying: “In reality they’re not after me. They’re after you.” The text below said:“I’m just in the way”. It wasn’t immediately clear what the context of the tweet was.

Many on social media couldn’t figure why exactly he shared the popular meme, but it quickly became the subject of multiple versions with the text in it being modified to mock Trump. Here are some of the photoshoppped versions of the picture:

This isn’t even the first time, Trump has shared the meme, having shared a similar meme after House Democrats voted to impeach him.

In the past, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a version of the meme with the text in Hebrew.

The meme was also used by supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Trump hasn’t responded to any of the replies to his tweets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 01: Latest News

Advertisement