Donald Trump tweets meme, ends up inspiring many photoshopped versions

US President Donald Trump, who is no stranger to sharing cryptic tweets and memes, first tweeted a sentence and then a meme of himself. The US president’s was one of the most shared tweets, with hundreds responding to it by creating their own versions with modifications to the text.

Trump tweeted a meme of him seated in a chair and pointing into the camera with the text above him saying: “In reality they’re not after me. They’re after you.” The text below said:“I’m just in the way”. It wasn’t immediately clear what the context of the tweet was.

Many on social media couldn’t figure why exactly he shared the popular meme, but it quickly became the subject of multiple versions with the text in it being modified to mock Trump. Here are some of the photoshoppped versions of the picture:

I think there is someone in your campaign leaking stuff to @ProjectLincoln. Maybe it’s Melania? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/f9ceggEkdO — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) June 30, 2020

Oh no, they’re after you. pic.twitter.com/XrNobRQTDK — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) June 30, 2020

God looking down at the United States knowing you’re going to lose. pic.twitter.com/hslbNi54zn — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 30, 2020

This isn’t even the first time, Trump has shared the meme, having shared a similar meme after House Democrats voted to impeach him.

In the past, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a version of the meme with the text in Hebrew.

The meme was also used by supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Trump copies 2019 Modi Campaign. Okay. That’s new! pic.twitter.com/ha8DmXfy4l — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 19, 2019

Trump hasn’t responded to any of the replies to his tweets.

