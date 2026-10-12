Trump tells supporters: ‘I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap’; Watch

Trump also repeated his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Tennessee that they would keep applauding him even if he said “the stupidest things”, before clarifying that they actually say things that make sense.

Trump made the remarks while addressing a rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, about 50 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee, Saturday. The event was organised to energise his supporters, according to the Republican National Committee.

“What am I doing in Tennessee? I don’t have to campaign here. I’ve won your state by many, many, many points,” Trump told the crowd.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He also repeated his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, saying, “I got screwed the second time because they cheated.”