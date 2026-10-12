Trump tells supporters: ‘I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap’; Watch

US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Tennessee that they would keep applauding him even if he said “the stupidest things”, before clarifying that they actually say things that make sense.
Trump made the remarks while addressing a rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, about 50 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee, Saturday. The event was organised to energise his supporters, according to the Republican National Committee.
“What am I doing in Tennessee? I don’t have to campaign here. I’ve won your state by many, many, many points,” Trump told the crowd.
He also repeated his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, saying, “I got screwed the second time because they cheated.”
Trump has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Explaining why he had chosen to visit a state where he said he did not need to campaign, Trump said he wanted to thank voters who had supported him.
He then recounted a conversation with a friend who experiences stage fright and asked how he managed to address crowds of thousands.
“I said, ‘You know, for me it’s easy because there is such love in these rooms,’” Trump said, prompting cheers and applause.
Supporters also chanted his name before members of the crowd shouted, “We love you!”
Trump went on to acknowledge the enthusiastic response he receives from his audience. “I could say the stupidest things, and you’d clap.”
“We want to have a border, we want to have low taxes, we want to have a great military,” he said, listing policies he described as common-sense priorities, the report added.
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The video quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of reactions.
“Now imagine being the supporter he is talking about,” a user wrote.
“Cause that’s what blind supporters do or atleast they’re paid to do,” another user commented.
“When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus,” a third user reacted.