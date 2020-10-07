Authorities take down massive ‘Trump’ sign that popped up in California

The sign was made of large white letters which spelt “Trump” and was reportedly spotted by people travelling by the freeway at about 7 am.

A massive sign that read Trump appeared above California’s 405 Freeway for some time on Tuesday, before authorities took it down saying it was a traffic hazard.

Several pictures and videos shared on social media showed the sign, which was styled like the iconic Hollywood sign near Sepulveda Pass, west of Los Angeles.

Someone put up this Trump sign overnight along the 405 freeway, near the Getty. This is right in the middle of what’s largely considered one of the most liberal cities in America. pic.twitter.com/KlSdao4mwk — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) October 6, 2020

A Trump sign was erected on the hillside along the 405 Freeway near the Sepulveda Pass. It’s unclear who put it there 📹: Sky5 pic.twitter.com/ac71WxbYW2 — KTLA (@KTLA) October 6, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Though it wasn’t clear who placed the sign, the chief public information officer for the California Department of Transportation said that the sign was taken down after concerns over it distracting drivers. Authorities also were unable to explain how the sign was erected and who was behind it.

Here’s how people reacted to pictures of the sign:

Absolutely awesome!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — DDSHA68 (@ddsha68m) October 6, 2020

Love him or hate him … pic.twitter.com/8VDIGggzg5 — Human_Male (@josephmclvn) October 6, 2020

He’s a hero whoever he is. — DDR (@dom_drea) October 6, 2020

He’s not going to win California!!! Not worth the effort!! — Fuzzy Rohde (@WuffyTheDog) October 6, 2020

Signs don’t vote. People vote. And trump is doomed. — Jessica 🇺🇸🆘 (@allastras) October 7, 2020

They forgot to put up the last word, L I E S. — Mike (@cwrozzi) October 7, 2020

It makes everything look better 👍🏽🇺🇸 — Sabine ⭐️Coulter (@sabine_durden) October 6, 2020

Whoever did it is clearly wasting their time in CA. California will never go to Trump. — **SoCalGirl** (@SoCalGirl1208) October 6, 2020

Idc how many of those tacky signs you put I still won’t vote for him !! — elizabeth (@elizabe86548688) October 6, 2020

That’s one name definitely not associated with or wanted in California — Padraig OBrien (@padnandos1) October 6, 2020

Is that northbound or southbound? I’m bringing my sledgehammer — Katie Massa Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@katiemassa) October 6, 2020

Just watch. A giant “FAILED” sign will appear soon adjacent to it. Too many Americans have died due to his mishandling of the Covid situation. This is his failure. — OldCoastie (@OldCoastie54) October 6, 2020

A Fox News report said that many complaints were filed over it being a wildfire risk due to the sign’s placement over dry bush.

