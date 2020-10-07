scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Authorities take down massive ‘Trump’ sign that popped up in California

Several pictures and videos shared on social media showed the sign, which was styled like the iconic Hollywood sign that is west of Los Angeles.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 7, 2020 4:43:09 pm
US President Donald Trump, Trump Hollywood sign, California, Trending news, Indian Express news.The sign was made of large white letters which spelt “Trump” and was reportedly spotted by people travelling by the freeway at about 7 am.

A massive sign that read Trump appeared above California’s 405 Freeway for some time on Tuesday, before authorities took it down saying it was a traffic hazard.

Several pictures and videos shared on social media showed the sign, which was styled like the iconic Hollywood sign near Sepulveda Pass, west of Los Angeles.

The sign consisted of large white letters that spelt “Trump” and was reportedly spotted by people travelling on the freeway at around 7 am, Los Angeles Times reported.

Though it wasn’t clear who placed the sign, the chief public information officer for the California Department of Transportation said that the sign was taken down after concerns over it distracting drivers. Authorities also were unable to explain how the sign was erected and who was behind it.

Here’s how people reacted to pictures of the sign:

A Fox News report said that many complaints were filed over it being a wildfire risk due to the sign’s placement over dry bush.

