Monday, October 19, 2020
How social media reacted to Donald Trump counting money before donating to church

Donald Trump, who worshipped with a few White House staffers including Hope Hicks and Kayleigh McEnany, put a wad of $20 bills in the donation bucket marked “Change 4 Change.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 19, 2020 1:57:47 pm
donald trump, trump las vegas church, trump International Church of Las Vegas, trump counts money church donation, trump church donation memes, viral news, indian expressMany started to imagine what Trump was thinking while giving away the money and came up with hilarious captions.

Before the final presidential debate, US President Donald Trump attended a service at the International Church of Las Vegas, but a photo from the event got a lot of attention on social media.

The president, who rarely goes to church but has remained popular among evangelical Christians for his opposition to abortion and for appointing conservative judges, attended the indoor event packed with people, and was seen once again without a mask.
Trump, who worshipped with a few White House staffers including Hope Hicks and Kayleigh McEnany, put a wad of $20 bills in the donation bucket marked “Change 4 Change.”

However, before making the donation, he was captured counting the bills while sitting on a chair on the podium. Reuters photographer Carlos Barria’s photo of the US president was soon widely shared on social media.

Trump, who was in Nevada on a campaign trip to the crucial battleground state that he narrowly lost to Democrats in 2016, attended the mass service before a campaign event in Carson City. Pastor Paul Marc Goulet of the nondenominational International Church of Las Vegas hailed the president “because you just came to church,” the Las Vegas Review reported.

“This is your third time here, that means you’re a church member. I don’t care what anybody says. I love my president,” Goulet added. Trump was heard saying it was “a great honor” to attend the service, adding “I love going to churches” and urging parishioners to “get out there on November 3 or sooner” to vote.

Here’s how people reacted to the photo:

One of the church’s pastors, Denise Goulet told Trump from the stage that God had told her he would win the 2020 election, Reuters reported.

