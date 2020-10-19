How social media reacted to Donald Trump counting money before donating to church

Many started to imagine what Trump was thinking while giving away the money and came up with hilarious captions.

Before the final presidential debate, US President Donald Trump attended a service at the International Church of Las Vegas, but a photo from the event got a lot of attention on social media.

The president, who rarely goes to church but has remained popular among evangelical Christians for his opposition to abortion and for appointing conservative judges, attended the indoor event packed with people, and was seen once again without a mask.

Trump, who worshipped with a few White House staffers including Hope Hicks and Kayleigh McEnany, put a wad of $20 bills in the donation bucket marked “Change 4 Change.”

However, before making the donation, he was captured counting the bills while sitting on a chair on the podium. Reuters photographer Carlos Barria’s photo of the US president was soon widely shared on social media.

Trump, who was in Nevada on a campaign trip to the crucial battleground state that he narrowly lost to Democrats in 2016, attended the mass service before a campaign event in Carson City. Pastor Paul Marc Goulet of the nondenominational International Church of Las Vegas hailed the president “because you just came to church,” the Las Vegas Review reported.

“This is your third time here, that means you’re a church member. I don’t care what anybody says. I love my president,” Goulet added. Trump was heard saying it was “a great honor” to attend the service, adding “I love going to churches” and urging parishioners to “get out there on November 3 or sooner” to vote.

Here’s how people reacted to the photo:

He will count that as an expense to the campaign. Thinking about how to do sleight of hand. pic.twitter.com/04ZvcfXUPv — Georgene Redmann (@gmredmann) October 18, 2020

Thinking hard on whether to give $20 or $40 — Bitch on Wheels (@norwickdrive) October 18, 2020

Love a supposed billionaire who drops a $20 in the collection plate, then asks for change. — Natalie Danford (@NatalieDanford) October 18, 2020

A “billionaire” who can only donate $20. Such charity. Wow! — Liberal Wombat in TX (@LiberalWombat) October 18, 2020

Of course he’s counting, he needs to claim the amount on his taxes. — F O (@frankovi2) October 18, 2020

“I’m usually golfing at this time on Sundays. Hopefully I don’t have to do this too many more times….” — David Scott (@ScottRulebook19) October 18, 2020

Probably Monopoly money — Ashlie Weeks (@ashlie_weeks) October 18, 2020

He’s thinking,…..with my losses they should be giving me money — Lawrence Connolly (@LawrenceConnol2) October 18, 2020

“I know they gave this to me to put in the collection plate, but I really want to use it on hamberders ☹” — Pin Young (@PinYoungActress) October 18, 2020

“I really don’t think these two tens I grabbed from the collection plate will help. But, what the hell…” — Andrea Fed #BidenHarris2020Landslide 🌈 (@andreafed) October 18, 2020

“This year I want a new bike, a bag of adderall & the ability to fly.” — PM (@therealpeterm) October 18, 2020

“One less happy meal. Dang it.” — Derek Fournier *WEAR A MASK* (@fournier422) October 19, 2020

$20.00 bucks or 10.00, &it’s probably money he had printed out just so he could put his picture on it…🤭🤣 https://t.co/5WilQ6tv8c — Lori (@Lori51051723) October 18, 2020

The struggle to part with it is real. https://t.co/f14NspKEkL — Raise Things (@RaiseThings) October 18, 2020

One of the church’s pastors, Denise Goulet told Trump from the stage that God had told her he would win the 2020 election, Reuters reported.

