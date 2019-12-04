Trump mocks Kamala Harris as she exits 2020 presidential race, she responds sharply

Hariss took to Twitter to announce her exit and said, “I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.” Hariss took to Twitter to announce her exit and said, “I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

US senator Kamala Harris announced Tuesday that she was exiting the 2020 presidential race only to be mocked by US President Donald Trump. However, Harris was ready with a snappy response that is getting a lot of praise on the internet.

Here’s how Donald Trump responded to the announcement that Harris had exited the presidential race:

Too bad. We will miss you Kamala! https://t.co/QQd9SiFc0y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2019

However, Harris was more than up to the task, with a snappy reply that referred to the impeachment proceedings that are on against Trump:

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

People were impressed by the Democrat senator’s sharp reply and responded with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

trump when he read this pic.twitter.com/A3s7ZYY8VV — SoSayeththeQueen♐ (@EriazYeslek) December 4, 2019

pic.twitter.com/mx8EZOMbr8 — Wonder Woman Is Done With BS (@AlsoWonderWoman) December 3, 2019

She’s gonna show you to the door Donny! pic.twitter.com/SnOPNeJsUd — Morning Glory (@CDonatac) December 3, 2019

Hariss took to Twitter to announce her exit from the presidential race and said, “I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

The 55-year-old on Tuesday announced that she would be dropping out of the Democratic presidential race due to the significant drop in support and fund.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” Harris said in a statement.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Harris qualified for the presidential debate on December 19 last year and entered the race in early 2019. The decision to drop out of the race comes after upheaval among staff and disarray among Harris’ own allies, reported The New York Times.

