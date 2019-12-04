Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Trump mocks Kamala Harris as she exits 2020 presidential race, she responds sharply

Kamala Harris was quick in her reply to Donald Trump's mocking tweet and hinted at the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the US president.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2019 3:29:52 pm
Kamala Harris, Kamala Harris exits presidential run, Donald Trump mocks Kamala Harris for sudden exit from presidential run, Trending, Indian Express news Hariss took to Twitter to announce her exit and said, “I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

US senator Kamala Harris announced Tuesday that she was exiting the 2020 presidential race only to be mocked by US President Donald Trump. However, Harris was ready with a snappy response that is getting a lot of praise on the internet.

Here’s how Donald Trump responded to the announcement that Harris had exited the presidential race:

However, Harris was more than up to the task, with a snappy reply that referred to the impeachment proceedings that are on against Trump:

People were impressed by the Democrat senator’s sharp reply and responded with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Hariss took to Twitter to announce her exit from the presidential race and said, “I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

The 55-year-old on Tuesday announced that she would be dropping out of the Democratic presidential race due to the significant drop in support and fund.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” Harris said in a statement.

Harris qualified for the presidential debate on December 19 last year and entered the race in early 2019. The decision to drop out of the race comes after upheaval among staff and disarray among Harris’ own allies, reported The New York Times.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement