Toggle Menu
Burger King trolls Trump after he misspells hamburgershttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/trump-misspells-hamburgers-and-got-royally-trolled-by-burger-kings-5540790/

Burger King trolls Trump after he misspells hamburgers

Instead of hamburgers, the US President tweeted about serving 'hamberders'. Although the tweet was deleted, screenshots of the tweet went viral.

donald trump, burger king, trump fast food banquet, burger king troll trump, trump spelling mistake, trump hamberders tweet, indian express, vira news, funny news
Hamberders’ memes and jokes are raining online.  (Designed by Gargi Sharma)

US President Donald Trump welcomed the Clemson Tigers – the national college football champions – to the White House with a buffet that consisted of fast food! Burgers, pizza, french fries, salads, and fish sandwiches were served from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Domino’s. Normally, the White House would have catered for the event, but thanks to the government shutdown, much of the President’s kitchen staff has been furloughed. The US President and his press secretary claimed that he had paid for the all the food that was served.

The following morning, when the POTUS took to Twitter to talk up his spending for the feast, he made a spelling mistake as usual. Instead of hamburgers, he had another ‘forrest’ moment, and wrote “hamberders”. Although the tweet was deleted, screenshots of the tweet went viral.

Naturally, the misspelling quickly became a meme. But it was Burger King tweet that stole the show. The burger chain wrote, “due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today.”

Tweeple, as expected, loved the fast food chain’s tweet.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Father builds wheelchair accessible snow fort for daughter and netizens are loving it!
2 Amazon is selling 'natural' coconut shells for nearly Rs 1400 and Indians are in shock!
3 'Not finished': Dhoni fans troll critics as former skipper helps India beat Australia