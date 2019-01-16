Burger King trolls Trump after he misspells hamburgers

US President Donald Trump welcomed the Clemson Tigers – the national college football champions – to the White House with a buffet that consisted of fast food! Burgers, pizza, french fries, salads, and fish sandwiches were served from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Domino’s. Normally, the White House would have catered for the event, but thanks to the government shutdown, much of the President’s kitchen staff has been furloughed. The US President and his press secretary claimed that he had paid for the all the food that was served.

The following morning, when the POTUS took to Twitter to talk up his spending for the feast, he made a spelling mistake as usual. Instead of hamburgers, he had another ‘forrest’ moment, and wrote “hamberders”. Although the tweet was deleted, screenshots of the tweet went viral.

Can’t resist a good hamberder from the hamberder chain Fast Food. pic.twitter.com/VY368Uwf7e — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) January 15, 2019

Naturally, the misspelling quickly became a meme. But it was Burger King tweet that stole the show. The burger chain wrote, “due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today.”

due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

I’d like my hamberder with extra covfefe. — Annie Heckenberger (@anniemal) January 15, 2019

Great start to the day. A hamberder and covfefe. pic.twitter.com/iowJWLuLwY — Ben (@BennyEastSide) January 15, 2019

HEY TIMMY CAN I INTEREST YOU IN A HAMBERDER pic.twitter.com/P10d0qPLmE — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) January 15, 2019

Tweeple, as expected, loved the fast food chain’s tweet.

Omg. Usually, it’s Wendy’s that wins the internet in the burns category. https://t.co/1XYIViBHU4 — Amy This Day (@chocopeanubudda) January 16, 2019

Now, the only fast food burger I will ever eat will be from @BurgerKing. j/s https://t.co/Xe0WvmxVfT — Marcia Killingsworth (@mk138455) January 16, 2019

I haven’t stepped inside a @BurgerKing in over a decade but this tweet may very well change that. Once hamberder are back in stock of course. https://t.co/RmLarIIeSV — Magenta Prex (@MagentaPrex) January 16, 2019

This hamberders craze is my favorite thing on the Internet this week https://t.co/ilTaz7OX8i — Nikki (@Nikki_Nocturne) January 16, 2019

I was going to start my diet today @BurgerKing but this tweet is the absolute best! I got to run out and get me a double cheesehamberder for lunch! I gotta support! #hamberder 🍔🍔 — Joe (@JoeWalkerWebb26) January 15, 2019

Thanks for the heads up! pic.twitter.com/CuxRuC8yBP — Jim Hall (@jhall) January 15, 2019

I’d like 600 hamberders, 300 freedom fries, 300 covfefe’s, and a diet coke with extra ice. pic.twitter.com/CdLgOymf4E — Mark Hittinger (@MarkHittinger) January 15, 2019