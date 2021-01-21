scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Donald Trump’s letter for Joe Biden triggers hilarious guesses online

Though the notes’ contents are unknown, Biden confirmed to CNN’s White House correspondent that Trump wrote him a “generous letter”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 4:45:21 pm
Trump’s letter, Trump’s letter for Biden, Trump’s letter for Biden memes, Trump’s letter for Biden speculation, Trump’s letter for Biden Twitter reaction, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Twitter speculation, Biden inauguration day, US presidential inauguration, Trump-Biden feud, Trump’s note for Biden, Trending news, Indian Express news.While the world anxiously waits to learn the contents of the letter, many took to Twitter, coming up with hilarious suggestions on what it might be.

From refusing to concede the election to skipping his successor’s inauguration, Donald Trump broke a lot of presidential traditions in the aftermath of his election loss. However, Trump did follow a modern tradition of leaving a letter for the new president before exiting the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Though the letter’s contents have not yet been made public, Joe Biden confirmed to CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins that Trump wrote him a “generous letter”.

While the world anxiously waits to learn the contents of the letter, many took to Twitter and posted hilarious suggestions on what it might be. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since at least 1989, incoming US presidents have been greeted by a letter, often a handwritten note from their predecessor.

The friendly notes of previous administrators often offer a glimpse into the mindset of each president. These letters are also a pivotal symbolism of creating bonds beyond party lines.

With Trump’s repeated insults for Biden and his refusal to concede the election, it was doubtful that the outgoing president would leave any kind of note for his successor.

