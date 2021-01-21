Donald Trump’s letter for Joe Biden triggers hilarious guesses online

While the world anxiously waits to learn the contents of the letter, many took to Twitter, coming up with hilarious suggestions on what it might be.

From refusing to concede the election to skipping his successor’s inauguration, Donald Trump broke a lot of presidential traditions in the aftermath of his election loss. However, Trump did follow a modern tradition of leaving a letter for the new president before exiting the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Though the letter’s contents have not yet been made public, Joe Biden confirmed to CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins that Trump wrote him a “generous letter”.

“The president wrote a very generous letter,” Biden says referring to Trump. “Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 20, 2021

While the world anxiously waits to learn the contents of the letter, many took to Twitter and posted hilarious suggestions on what it might be. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Was sooooo generous pic.twitter.com/MkTrPSAZ0b — Joseph McFadden (@McfaddenJoesph) January 20, 2021

This is what was in the letter pic.twitter.com/ufqIRBL6CR — Kali Burgos (@PrettyPetite4) January 20, 2021

There it is finally. Simple and precise. pic.twitter.com/OZVPV9fRRM — B Z (@BZEHRI1) January 20, 2021

There’s generous, and there’s generous for Trump. pic.twitter.com/r9Te2qipog — Tim Clark (@tcj) January 21, 2021

The cameraman snapped a photo. pic.twitter.com/xcm8OnX85C — Jerry Bo🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@JerryBojo) January 20, 2021

His first draft before his aides “proof read” it pic.twitter.com/W1TgESP6Dl — 𝒜𝓂𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒶 (@CharmCityAJ) January 20, 2021

Darn it. I really had something like this pictured. pic.twitter.com/mVyuAYGivX — Barbara Burke (@cfcomment) January 20, 2021

Sorry I don’t know who did this because I stole it. pic.twitter.com/LralAb7CmA — LittleBlueDog 😷😷😷😷😷😷😱 (@littlebluedog2) January 20, 2021

BIDEN ADMIN LEAKED IT pic.twitter.com/0XcbIHT56g — Chris Jewson 🦦 (@chrisjewson_) January 20, 2021

A friend from overseas just sent this to me asking if it’s real 😂😂 🤦 pic.twitter.com/Rwd4Zi3x0e — Anuka (@AdemetraAnuka) January 20, 2021

Telling you this is what Trump wrote!! pic.twitter.com/fVPQNJ4swW — Adam J. Flood (@AdamJFloodEsq) January 20, 2021

Here it is…someone posted it earlier. 😂 pic.twitter.com/xci9xtABks — Ray Julian Torres (@RayJulianTorres) January 20, 2021

Since at least 1989, incoming US presidents have been greeted by a letter, often a handwritten note from their predecessor.

The friendly notes of previous administrators often offer a glimpse into the mindset of each president. These letters are also a pivotal symbolism of creating bonds beyond party lines.

With Trump’s repeated insults for Biden and his refusal to concede the election, it was doubtful that the outgoing president would leave any kind of note for his successor.