Trump tweets promise on Greenland, here’s how the internet reacted

In the tweet the US President said: “I promise not to do this to Greenland!” The tweet came a day after he admitted being" strategically" interested in purchasing the autonomous territory.

The tweet, which said, “I promise not to do this to Greenland!” came a day after he admitted being” strategically” interested in purchasing the semi-autonomous Danish territory

After reports revealed that he was interested in purchasing Greenland, US President Donald Trump tweeted a picture promising not to build a Trump tower on the island. The photo was a photoshopped Trump tower looming over a coastal town in Greenland dotted with small houses.

Trump’s son Eric shared the same picture on Instagram with the caption” “I don’t know about you guys but I love the concept of buying Greenland.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had said reports of the deal were “absurd” and asserted that Greenland was not for sale. “Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” he said.

Plenty of people reacted to the US president’s tweet with some lauding his sense of humour, while others decried his insensitivity.

Here are some reactions:

The White House has not commented on the reports, but it wouldn’t be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island.

In 1946, the U.S. proposed paying Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

In 1867, the same year that the US bought Alaska, the US State Department pointed to the fact that Greenland’s strategic location and abundant natural resources make it ideal for acquisition. However, no formal effort was made to move on the suggestion.

Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans. Much of its land surface is covered in ice. The island nation handles its own domestic affairs while Copenhagen looks after defence and foreign policy. Greenland is gaining attention from global superpowers including China, Russia and the United States due to its strategic location and its mineral resources.

