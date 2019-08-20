Trump tweets promise on Greenland, here’s how the internet reacted

After reports revealed that he was interested in purchasing Greenland, US President Donald Trump tweeted a picture promising not to build a Trump tower on the island. The photo was a photoshopped Trump tower looming over a coastal town in Greenland dotted with small houses.

In the tweet the US President said: “I promise not to do this to Greenland!” The tweet came a day after he admitted being” strategically” interested in purchasing the autonomous territory.

Trump’s son Eric shared the same picture on Instagram with the caption” “I don’t know about you guys but I love the concept of buying Greenland.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had said reports of the deal were “absurd” and asserted that Greenland was not for sale. “Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” he said.

Plenty of people reacted to the US president’s tweet with some lauding his sense of humour, while others decried his insensitivity.

Here are some reactions:

It would be the #1 destination in Greenland, that’s for sure. 😂 — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) August 20, 2019

It looks more like the bankruptcy and devastation he brought upon Atlantic City with all his casinos he ran into the ground. It takes a special kind of person to bankrupt multiple casinos. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 20, 2019

I can picture President Trump sitting in the OVAL, after a productive day, chuckling as he tweets to trigger the left. BEST POTUS EVER! — CC (@ChatByCC) August 20, 2019

They wouldn’t be honored but horrified. They said no, same that a woman, when it’s no it’s no. Don’t grab them by the…money. — Cécile 🇨🇵 (@Cciloulette) August 20, 2019

So refreshing to have a leader with a real sense of humor! Well done President Trump! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 20, 2019

Trump wasted taxpayers money to have his staff make this childish meme. You’d think the WH had real work to do, but these days it’s a clown show. — Nav (@Nav2115) August 20, 2019

Speaking of mental institutions… — John Weaver (@jwgop) August 20, 2019

The White House has not commented on the reports, but it wouldn’t be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island.

In 1946, the U.S. proposed paying Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

In 1867, the same year that the US bought Alaska, the US State Department pointed to the fact that Greenland’s strategic location and abundant natural resources make it ideal for acquisition. However, no formal effort was made to move on the suggestion.

Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans. Much of its land surface is covered in ice. The island nation handles its own domestic affairs while Copenhagen looks after defence and foreign policy. Greenland is gaining attention from global superpowers including China, Russia and the United States due to its strategic location and its mineral resources.