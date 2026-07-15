‘He’s young and handsome’: Trump’s Oval Office remark to Iraqi PM goes viral

The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, garnering a wave of reactions

US President Donald Trump welcomed Iraq’s new Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, to the Oval Office, using the meeting to praise the Iraqi leader amid rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Hosting the Iraqi prime minister during his first official trip abroad since he took office, Trump began with a light-hearted comment: “He’s young and handsome, which doesn’t make me happy.”

“Mark my words, I knew what I was doing. This man is going to be a great leader in the Middle East, beyond Iraq. His influence is going to spread all throughout the Middle East,” AP quoted Trump as saying.