Toggle Menu
Donald Trump’s historical blunder in Fourth of July speech inspires memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/trump-inspires-memes-after-he-said-airports-were-seized-in-his-fourth-of-july-speech-5818188/

Donald Trump’s historical blunder in Fourth of July speech inspires memes

In a rainy Fourth of July speech, President Trump referred to "airports" seized by the US Army during the War of Independence, over 100 years before the invention of the aeroplane. Now, #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories memes are breaking the Internet.

fourth of july, donald trump, trump july fourth speech, trump july fourth airport gaffe, Revolutionary War Airport Stories, funny news, indian express, viral news
With #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories people started posting memes.

US President Donald Trump made a historical blunder in this year’s Independence Day speech. On July 4, while addressing the crowds, Trump ended up saying that the Continental Army “took over the airports” during the American Revolutionary War in the 1770s — little realising that he was talking of a time when the aeroplane was not invented.

The Fourth of July is an important part of America’s history. It commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. It is the day when the Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain and were now united, free, and independent states.

Soon, Trump tried to clarify his slip-up a day later by putting the blame on the rain-washed teleprompter. He said the teleprompter went out “right in the middle of that sentence.” Defending his mistake, he said, “The teleprompter went out, it kept going off…and that’s not a good feeling.”

It was, however, too late for amends, and a meme-fest was already doing the rounds online. Tweeple had turned his statement into a meme comparing the struggles of modern air travel throughout American history. With #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories people started posting memes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Early Fourth of July show: Firefighters battle fire containers at fireworks store explode
2 Ghost or Parthiv Patel? A hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder is puzzling people
3 Watch video: ITBP personnel shield Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from stones