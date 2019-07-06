Donald Trump’s historical blunder in Fourth of July speech inspires memes

US President Donald Trump made a historical blunder in this year’s Independence Day speech. On July 4, while addressing the crowds, Trump ended up saying that the Continental Army “took over the airports” during the American Revolutionary War in the 1770s — little realising that he was talking of a time when the aeroplane was not invented.

The Fourth of July is an important part of America’s history. It commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. It is the day when the Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain and were now united, free, and independent states.

President Trump: “The Continental Army suffered a bitter winner at Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our Army manned the air, it ran the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do.” pic.twitter.com/fFA4inGJJF — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2019

Soon, Trump tried to clarify his slip-up a day later by putting the blame on the rain-washed teleprompter. He said the teleprompter went out “right in the middle of that sentence.” Defending his mistake, he said, “The teleprompter went out, it kept going off…and that’s not a good feeling.”

“The teleprompter went out, it kept going off…and that’s not a good feeling.” Donald Trump explains how he slipped up during a speech – and ended up saying the 1775 revolutionary army “took over airports.” pic.twitter.com/1twFhEwEkN — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 5, 2019

It was, however, too late for amends, and a meme-fest was already doing the rounds online. Tweeple had turned his statement into a meme comparing the struggles of modern air travel throughout American history. With #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories people started posting memes.

Actual footage of the U.S. Army storming the airports during the War of 1812: pic.twitter.com/z4CvvgjvzP — Derek Litvak (@TheTattooedGrad) July 5, 2019

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories

The Battle of Baggage Claim (1776)

Many Lives were lost. And Bags too. Some people are saying it was the worst massacre they had ever seen. Art from @Acyn pic.twitter.com/ZuKfgy3ghd — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) July 5, 2019

National Archives discover new pictures of the War of Independence. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/dvGaLYQoYE — Acdcnut (@Acdckcnut) July 5, 2019

Commander Sully crossed the Delaware and suprised the Hessians at Trenton #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/JZ6Fl97UNF — JoeHarte (@therealjoeharte) July 5, 2019

“These are the times that try men’s souls …” — Thomas Paine (1776) #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/M2xOBFaSZQ — JBWinston (@JBWinstonTX) July 5, 2019

“I perceive the necessity… the necessity for haste.” – George “Maverick” Washington #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/zVqMmvTSV3 — Ryan Chapline (@ryanchapline) July 5, 2019

“I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me a non-stop to LaGuardia, or give me death!”—Patrick Henry #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/d2tIPilRFR — Laura E. Hess (@LauraEHess2) July 5, 2019

Little known fact: An immense fog that rolled in off the Atlantic grounded all flights at Logan. Otherwise, Paul Revere would have been able to implement his original plan:#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/Gg7T3EbMxC — cosmo (@agpennypckr) July 5, 2019

Color footage of the British frigate HMS Upyorsh attacking Lipton’s Corporate lounge at Logan International Airport in Boston. July 4, 1776. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/5LVsSrLy58 — Count Edmond Dantes (@MontyChristo87) July 5, 2019

Washington at the Battle of Baggage Claim #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/8xBT0xanYx — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 5, 2019

That look you give the TSA agents when they insist you remove your coat and sash. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/ts8HVicsN9 — Sarah West (@sarahwestdcca) July 5, 2019

If you find yourself in D.C. this weekend, please visit the Hall of Remembrance, Dulles Airport Museum. A moment of silence for all those that gave up so much. ##RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/1rFYsNbxpy — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2019

One of the prized possessions in my family is this commemorative postcard of the Lexington, Va. Militia occupying the terminal at DCA in 1777. #RevolutionaryWarAirports#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/EYtlXcRmZE — Keith Gaddie (@GaddieWindage) July 5, 2019

George Washington directing the YE Olde Flying Tigers at the battle of Dulles International #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories #RevolutionaryWarAirports pic.twitter.com/MuqOydq8oX — Airship (@AirshipZR1) July 5, 2019

The timely arrival of zeppelins with supplies help Washington win the battle of La Guardia Airport#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories #RevolutionaryWarAirports pic.twitter.com/PGcAzXZtPx — Airship (@AirshipZR1) July 5, 2019

Ivanka discussing maintaining control of the airports w our founding fathers#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories#UninvitedIvanka pic.twitter.com/adrjkjATEI — David Weiss (@WeissyDOT) July 5, 2019

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories a whole new area of academia pic.twitter.com/mT77uC3G0P — Mandy Kubik (@NDsweetheart) July 5, 2019

“Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth. But terminal WiFi always requires a g*dd*mn password.”

– George Washington#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories #RevolutionaryWarAirports pic.twitter.com/9QBQyhyxro — Ron Ruggless ☕️ (@RonRuggless) July 5, 2019

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories Your Majesty, I captained the “Virginia Atlantic” flight full of lissom Red Coates intending to find safe haven in Jamestown; but I regret to report Air Craft One attack’d the Porte. Project Runway was perforce abandoned. Yet spirits are high pic.twitter.com/PzURttDDA0 — Patribotics (@patribotics) July 5, 2019