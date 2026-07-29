Teen lifeguard saves child from giant waves; Trump announces high civilian honour

A teenage lifeguard from California is set to be recognised by US President Donald Trump for risking his life to save a young boy from drowning in rough surf. The 16-year-old’s daring rescue at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz was caught on camera, and the footage has since spread widely across social media.

“We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump posted.

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We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it! President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/dGL15o1tIv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2026

According to NBC, the incident took place last Saturday when a boy, believed to be around 10 years old, was dragged into the ocean by strong waves. Bystander Scott Vander Dussen filmed the dramatic moments, saying the child was quickly overpowered by the powerful surf.

As people on the beach looked on anxiously, the teenage lifeguard rushed into the turbulent water and fought through the heavy waves to reach the struggling child. Another lifeguard and several beachgoers joined the effort, helping bring the boy safely back to shore.

Before Trump’s announcement, his son, Eric Trump, also shared the clip on X, writing, “Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honour. This is truly the best of America! Well done!”

‘Bro has skill’

The rescue has continued to attract widespread admiration online, with many calling the teenager a true hero and applauding the decision to recognise his bravery.

“I know the young man. He lives close to my house. What a guy, he has always been selfless. Bravo,” one person wrote.

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“Those waves were crazy… Bro has skills… Btw who was recording.. find him, why he didn’t help,” another commented.

“I’m so happy to read this. This young man, Ryder, is absolutely incredible. At 16, he bear-hugged that child and didn’t let him go. So brave! I read in Santa Cruz Now that his mom said he doesn’t have Insta and that in saving the 10-year old he said he was just doing his job,” a third user added.