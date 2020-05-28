Twitterati weigh in after Donald Trump visits Kennedy Space Centre without mask on

The Trump family visited the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida for the SpaceX launch. (Source: AP, Reuters) The Trump family visited the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida for the SpaceX launch. (Source: AP, Reuters)

The historic launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts was delayed due to bad weather.But the First Family, which was present for the occasion, visited the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral without masks on despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Only daughter Ivanka Trump and her children were seen wearing masks and it sparked a debate online.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had come with their families to watch the launch. Trump, who before the postponement marveled at the “magnificent” rocket on the pad, later tweeted that he will return to Florida for the next try, and the vice president did the same.

Photos and videos of POTUS and FLOTUS touring the space centre ahead of the scheduled launch with many mask-wearing scientists quickly went viral, and people criticised the president for failing to lead by example.

However, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her two children were seen wearing masks matching their outfits. What irked many online was that her husband Jared Kushner was seen alighting from the aircraft with his face covered but later took off his mask while inside the space centre.

White House senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and their son Joseph wear protective face masks as they accompanied her father US President Donald Trump to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Reuters) White House senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and their son Joseph wear protective face masks as they accompanied her father US President Donald Trump to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Reuters)

The conversation also pointed out that Trump had mocked wearing masks as being “politically correct”, while denying that he was mocking Joe Biden for wearing a mask on Memorial Day.

NASA pushed ahead with the preparations despite the viral outbreak but kept the guest list at Kennedy extremely limited and asked spectators to stay at home. Still, thousands jammed area bridges and beaches to watch, many of them not wearing masks or observing the 6-foot social distancing rules.

The space agency also estimated 1.7 million people were watching the launch preparations online.

With American shuttles no longer in use, the United States has had to rely on Russia for rides to the International Space Station. SpaceX would be the first private company to put astronauts in orbit, something achieved by just three countries — Russia, the U.S. and China.

[With inputs from AP]

