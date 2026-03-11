Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein ‘King of the World’ statue recreating ‘Titanic’ pose appears in Washington DC: ‘Make America Safe Again’

A provocative new art installation in Washington, DC, has captured widespread attention by depicting figures resembling US President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The piece, created by an anonymous artist collective called Secret Handshake, shows the two men recreating the famous ‘Titanic pose’, a reference to the iconic scene from the film where Jack and Rose stand at the bow of the ship.

The sculpture appeared earlier this week without prior notice and arrives at a time when Trump is once again facing scrutiny over his past association with Epstein, the late financier accused of operating a child sex trafficking ring.

Spray-painted in gold, the installation portrays Trump standing behind Epstein on a replica ship bow, both facing the Washington Monument in the same dramatic stance seen in the movie. The nearly 12-foot-tall artwork is titled ‘King of the World’, echoing the well-known line from the film’s memorable scene.

Check out the video:

According to The Washington Post, plaques installed at the base of the sculpture contain a pointed message. One reads: “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties and secret nude sketches.”

Ten banners have also been placed between the statue and the Capitol building. Each displays a photograph of Trump and Epstein together, along with the phrase “Make America Safe Again.” The banners also feature the seal of the US Justice Department, though the word ‘Justice’ has been partially redacted.

Footage of the installation quickly spread across social media, sparking a range of reactions. One user wrote, “Art has always been a mirror of political tensions.” Another commented, “Anonymous collectives like Secret Handshake typically use provocative imagery to generate conversation rather than official exhibitions.” A third person sarcastically referred to the pair as the “Couple of the Era.”

Trump had known Epstein socially for years before their relationship reportedly ended in the mid-2000s. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. Trump has repeatedly said he was unaware of Epstein’s alleged criminal activities.

The statue stands on Third Street NW between Jefferson and Madison drives and is the third installation placed in the area by the same group depicting Trump and Epstein. In January, the artists installed a large replica of a birthday note and drawing signed with the typed name Donald Trump and a “Donald” signature, originally featured in a 2003 birthday book for Epstein. Trump has denied writing the message and said the signature does not belong to him.

The artwork follows several similar displays in the US capital. Last week, an installation titled ‘Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame’ appeared in Farragut Square, modelled after the Hollywood Walk of Fame and featuring the names of politicians, billionaires and other public figures linked to Epstein. In September, another sculpture called ‘Best Friends Forever’—showing Trump and Epstein holding hands—was placed on the National Mall and was also attributed to the Secret Handshake collective.