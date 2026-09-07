Trump claims the Moon, White House makes him a ‘Superhero’

US President Donald Trump has set his sights beyond Earth, claiming the Moon as “ours” in a post on Truth Social, while also unveiling a new uniform for the US Space Force.

Trump shared a zoomed-in image of the Moon with Earth visible in the background and an American flag. “The Moon is ours,” he wrote in the caption.

In a separate post, Trump unveiled the “United States Space Force service dress uniform”. The image features a grey-and-black colour palette, with a charcoal-coloured collared jacket and matching trousers, a black belt, black boots, and a matching cap.

A graphic accompanying the uniform said the design was “inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform” and had been modernised for the “Guardians of the Space Domain”.