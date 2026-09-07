Trump claims the Moon, White House makes him a ‘Superhero’

US President Donald Trump has set his sights beyond Earth, claiming the Moon as “ours” in a post on Truth Social, while also unveiling a new uniform for the US Space Force.
Trump shared a zoomed-in image of the Moon with Earth visible in the background and an American flag. “The Moon is ours,” he wrote in the caption.
In a separate post, Trump unveiled the “United States Space Force service dress uniform”. The image features a grey-and-black colour palette, with a charcoal-coloured collared jacket and matching trousers, a black belt, black boots, and a matching cap.
A graphic accompanying the uniform said the design was “inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform” and had been modernised for the “Guardians of the Space Domain”.
Later, the White House joined the superhero-themed posts by sharing an AI-generated video depicting Trump as Green Lantern.
The now-viral video shows Trump wearing a glowing green power ring and using its light in scenes involving immigration and American manufacturing. In one sequence, he is seen standing on a rocky hill overlooking an industrial landscape labelled “American Manufacturing”.
The White House captioned the video with the superhero’s oath. “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power… Green Lantern’s light!”
Green Lantern is a fictional superhero from DC Comics, while the Green Lantern Corps is depicted as an intergalactic police and peacekeeping organisation in the comic-book universe.
In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power… Green Lantern’s light! pic.twitter.com/mXWr0zeyLC
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 7, 2026
Trump’s Moon post, the Space Force uniform reveal, and the Green Lantern video have since prompted a wave of reactions.
“This really is the cringiest collapse of a nation in real time,” a user wrote.
“I support the resolve to establish justice for America and the world without compromise, in the brightest day and in the darkest night!” another user commented.
“The official account of the United States government just posted a Green Lantern AMV. History will record this,” a third user reacted.