Trump calls Robert De Niro a ‘low IQ individual’ on Twitter; Netizens point out the irony

Though it is easily passable as an honest mistake, but since this was Donald Trump, it seemed many were of the opinion that he definitely did not deserve kindness.

US President Donald Trump might have had a rather successful talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but on Twitter it is his tweet slamming the IQ (intelligence quotient) of actor Robert De Niro that has gone viral. “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t …realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” read his two tweets. While a lot of Netizens got down to business, that is slamming the POTUS by supporting De Niro, others took a more scathing and pointed dig at Trump.

People pointed out the irony in the first part of his tweet, in which he mis-spelt ‘too many shots’ as ‘to many’. Yes, a very minute and easily passable as an honest mistake, but since this was Trump, twitterati were unforgining. Here is his tweet.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Here are the responses it garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Too* many — William Parry (@I_am_Willyum) June 12, 2018

its ‘too many shots’ not ‘to’ brainiac #trumpsLowIQ — millers (@eris_) June 13, 2018

Thats “too many” not “to many”; Mr president.

Correcting you from Iran. — Bardia (@babardiadia) June 13, 2018

too* — Chris Winship (@ChristWinship) June 13, 2018

Here we see a very “high IQ” individual not knowing the difference between “too” and “to”. — TomcatMVD (@TomcatMVD) June 13, 2018

You’re a chump. You can’t even spell the word “too” correctly and you talk about HIS IQ? LOL. I wish we could test yours. I’m willing to bet you wouldn’t even score a 105. — Beefer Sutherland (@ElectrikOne) June 13, 2018

It’s “too many”, not ‘to many’….you ill-educated ignoramus. The irony of you questioning somebody else’s intelligence, when you can’t even spell “too”….🤫 — RedMan (@LFC_Red_) June 13, 2018

I’ll bet he knows how to spell and the difference between to and too. — karin kelly burns (@salukiqueen) June 13, 2018

A) It’s ‘too’

B) No need for that random capitalisation of ‘low’

C) Oh the delicious irony — Holly RedFox (@HollyRedFox) June 13, 2018

