Trump asks kid ‘are you still a believer in Santa’ on Christmas Eve and people are upset

Continuing the long Christmas tradition at the White House, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania joined the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) call centre remotely to answer calls about Santa’s location from children across the country.

This year, though, the NORAD calls came at an upsetting time for the president, who is mired in crises, owing to a government shutdown that has affected a quarter of federal agencies and departments to a stock market selloff amid Trump’s public criticisms of the Federal Reserve.

And his calls with kids in the gloomy times too wasn’t up to the Christmas spirit as he ended asking a child if he believed in Santa Claus.

“Hello, is this Coleman,” Trump said taking the call. “Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you?…. Are you doing well in school?” he enquired. Then out of the blue, the POTUS asked, “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Giving a chuckle, he ended the call saying, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.”

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it’s marginal, right?” pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 25, 2018

The transcript and video of the call quickly went viral for the wrong reasons and people slammed him for spoiling innocent children’s believe in Santa and dubbed him as Grinch.

This story is far worse than the tweets suggest. The kid was calling a NORAD hotline set up for kids to get updates on where Santa was. Of course the kid believes in Santa. But it didn’t stop there. Trump then told the kid that a lot of 7 year-olds don’t believe in Santa. https://t.co/rKwLhZnH5E — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) December 25, 2018

Trump can’t hold back his laughter as he crushes a kids belief in Santa. #BeBest innocence crusher. Merry Christmas. https://t.co/TJtlymo7ca — (((⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️))) (@doodlehedz) December 25, 2018

Donald Trump, the lyingest liar of all the liars who ever lied, couldn’t bring himself to lie about Santa. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) December 25, 2018

Seriously?! why would you say that to a kid! https://t.co/l6u4vKNA8Q — Ruben DeLaHuerta (@rubendelahuerta) December 25, 2018

He is literally our WORST person. https://t.co/U5DmhjEjWn — Holly Besinger (@mrstheclassical) December 25, 2018

Oh my god. Did Donald just blow Santa’s cover? https://t.co/gDenmwMZN0 — Matt Hufer (@MattHufer) December 25, 2018

Trump asking a kid who called NORAD if the kid is still a believer of santa. 🤦🏽‍♀️ OMG can he do anything right. #YouHadOneJob https://t.co/gB1fVFfQQe — Jaina (@JainaResists) December 25, 2018

Barack Obama- Gives toys to needy kids. RBG- Goes back to work after surgery. Donald Trump- Tells 7YO there is no Santa. https://t.co/YVkruU27uV — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 25, 2018

This kid’s got bigger problems than finding out Santa isn’t real. What kind of parents would put their kid on the phone with Donald Trump? https://t.co/FM90y52XMH — Kimberly Coleman (@TarpsTwin) December 25, 2018

Trump to the first kid that called in to talk to Santa tonight: “Are you still a believer in Santa?” SNL can’t compete with this 🤣 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 25, 2018

Trump blowing up kids’ illusions about Santa on Christmas Eve is the best Trump — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 25, 2018

Every on Christmas Eve, the NORAD in Colorado Springs, tracks Santa Claus’ sleigh across the globe, a tradition dating to 1955 when a department store printed the phone number of a NORAD colonel in a Christmas newspaper ad by mistake. NORAD’s Santa tracker was funded this year despite the government shutdown, with about military personnel and around 1,500 volunteers participating, The Hill reported.