Trump asks kid ‘are you still a believer in Santa’ on Christmas Eve and people are upset

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?"

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone sharing updates to track Santa’s movements from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve. (Source: AP)

Continuing the long Christmas tradition at the White House, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania joined the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) call centre remotely to answer calls about Santa’s location from children across the country.

This year, though, the NORAD calls came at an upsetting time for the president, who is mired in crises, owing to a government shutdown that has affected a quarter of federal agencies and departments to a stock market selloff amid Trump’s public criticisms of the Federal Reserve.

And his calls with kids in the gloomy times too wasn’t up to the Christmas spirit as he ended asking a child if he believed in Santa Claus.

“Hello, is this Coleman,” Trump said taking the call. “Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you?…. Are you doing well in school?” he enquired. Then out of the blue, the POTUS asked, “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Giving a chuckle, he ended the call saying, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.”

The transcript and video of the call quickly went viral for the wrong reasons and people slammed him for spoiling innocent children’s believe in Santa and dubbed him as Grinch.

Every on Christmas Eve, the NORAD in Colorado Springs, tracks Santa Claus’ sleigh across the globe, a tradition dating to 1955 when a department store printed the phone number of a NORAD colonel in a Christmas newspaper ad by mistake. NORAD’s Santa tracker was funded this year despite the government shutdown, with about military personnel and around 1,500 volunteers participating, The Hill reported.

