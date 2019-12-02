14-year-old wrestler with cerebral palsy pins opponent, video moves netizens

While Jill praised her son for doing “great”, she also complimented the Anamosa wrestler, Austin Scranton wrestler he fought against. While Jill praised her son for doing “great”, she also complimented the Anamosa wrestler, Austin Scranton wrestler he fought against.

A video of a crowd cheering for a 14-year-old athlete with cerebral palsy has left netizens emotional. The 53-second clip shows 14-year-old Lucas Lacina pinning down his opponent during a wrestling match at The West Branch High School Iowa, US.

The video went viral after it was shared on Facebook by his mother Jill Winger-Lacina along with an epilogue of the match. While Jill praised her son, she also complimented Lucas’ opponent, Anamosa wrestler Austin Scranton.

“Lucas did great tonight, nerves and all. The young man he wrestled was from Anamosa and he was a top-notch wrestler. He had an amazing heart and he was patient and helped Lucas try to put to work the moves he has been practising all season. What I love the most though is the end when he helps Lucas off the mat where he is cheered on by his whole team. Sportsmanship and inclusion at its finest,” Jill wrote.

Watch the video here:

The video concludes with the coaches and supporters coming to congratulate Lucas for the victory. Viewed over one lakh times, the viral clip has been flooded with emotional responses from netizens. While many admired Lucas for his courage, others pointed out the humble attitude of his opponent.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd