scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 11, 2021
Most read

‘True companion’: Dog chases ambulance carrying sick owner to hospital, video goes viral

The golden retriever chased after the ambulance that rode away with its owner through Buyukada Island, Istanbul, on June 9.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 11, 2021 7:56:39 pm
Dog videos, Dog chases ambulance carrying owner, Istanbul, Dog chases ambulance viral video, Istanbul dog videos, golden retriever, golden retriever chasing ambulance, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe video ends with the dog waiting at the hospital entrance as the paramedics take its owner inside for further observation.(Picture credit: Reuters/Twitter)

A video of a dog chasing an ambulance that was carrying its sick owner has gone viral on social media. According to netizens, the moving incident was a testimony to the bond they shared.

According to news agency Reuters, the golden retriever chased after the ambulance that rode away with its owner through Buyukada Island, Istanbul, on June 9. As per the report, the woman was seeking treatment at home before the first responders made the decision to take her to the hospital.

The video shows the dog continuing its guardianship as its owner was loaded into the vehicle. The animal can also be seen trying to get inside the ambulance. However, the paramedics did not allow the dog inside, presumably for safety and hygienic reasons.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As the ambulance rode away, the determined pooch ran after the vehicle, making it to the hospital, along with the ambulance. The video ends with the dog waiting at the hospital entrance as the paramedics take its owner inside for further observation.

Watch the video here:

As per a New York Post report, the dog reportedly reunited with its owner soon after.

The video left many feeling emotional on social media. Several of them even expressed concern for the dog. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

A similar incident happened in 2018 in China’s Daqing, when a pet dog refused to leave the side of its owner after she fainted. The video showed a golden retriever circling around the woman while she was on a stretcher.

Refusing to leave her alone, the anxious dog attempted to jump on the stretcher several times before finally hopping into the ambulance, riding along to the hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X