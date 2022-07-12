scorecardresearch
Truck with 20 tonne of potato chips catches fire. Watch video

Many users appreciated the firefighters for containing the blaze and funny reactions over the lost potato chips also poured in.

truck with potato chips catches fire, trailer with potato chips catches fire, potato chips, indian expressNo injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished using a pre-connected hose line and a jet stream by the Ocala Fire Rescue team.

A truck filled with approximately 20 tonne of potato chips and other snacks caught fire last week in Florida, US. A clip showing firefighters dousing the fire and packets of potato chips flowing down from the trailer has surfaced online.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished using a pre-connected hose line and a jet stream by the Ocala Fire Rescue team. “Upon arrival, units found a detached trailer filled with approximately 40,000 pounds of potato chips burning. The trailer was neither connected to a truck nor threatening any structures,” the fire department said in their Facebook post.

Many users appreciated the firefighters for containing the blaze and funny reactions over the lost potato chips also poured in. “Great job Glad everyone was safe!,” a Facebook user commented. “And unfortunately this is how it also looks in your stomach once you digest them,” commented a Twitter user. Another user wrote, “Will there be s potato chip shortage now?”

Edible items spilling from trucks often grab attention online, triggering jokes. In April this year, after a load of cookies fell out of a truck in England’s Derbyshire many users said they were ready to help by grabbing the packets of McVitie’s ginger nuts and bourbons.

