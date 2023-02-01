scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Truck spills six tonnes of paint onto local highway in Australia turning road into a ‘Jackson Pollock painting’

The New South Wales Fire and Rescue personnel were quickly deployed and the driver luckily escaped any serious injury.

If you are an art connoisseur, then you must be familiar with American painter Jackson Pollock, a major figure in the abstract expressionist movement who died in 1956. He was widely known for his “drip technique” of pouring or splashing household paint onto a horizontal surface that enabled him to view and paint his canvases from all angles.

In something akin to a Jackson Pollock painting, a truck spilled six tonnes of paint onto a local highway in Australia’s New South Wales and the resultant damage resembled his creation. The NSW Fire and Rescue personnel were quickly deployed and the driver luckily escaped any serious injury. Responders were able to address the spillage, Now This News informed.

The media account also posted a video of the accident site. “Paint is regarded as an environmental pollutant and would have caused significant damage to the local area if not contained,” NSW Fire & Rescue said in a statement on its website.

Watch the video below:

Posted Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 14,000 views so far.

“That exact same thing happened to me except that it was cheetos that spilled and instead of a road it was my lap,” joked a user. “Sell tickets to people to see this site and call it Van Gogh hyper immersive experience,” said another. “Pollock was known for splatters not just a stream of paint,” wrote a third.

In November last year, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, often touted as a wordsmith, left Twitter users astounded with his quirky tweet. With the caption, “a smile to brighten the morning”, the parliamentarian shared a photograph showing the crash of a truck loaded with thousands of copies of Roget’s Thesaurus.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 18:09 IST
