Tuesday, April 05, 2022
‘On my way with a bucket load of tea’: Truck spills a load of McVities biscuits on road

Dozens of food items spilt on the road wooed many online and many were eager to help.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2022 4:42:47 pm
biscuits spilt on road, Mcvities spilt on road, biscuits spilt from truck, England, UK, indian expressThe tweet intrigued netizens and many were curious about the cleanup.

Getting stuck due to a traffic jam riles many. Often, obstacles on the road or traffic signals disrupt vehicular movement. Interestingly, it was a load of cookies that made drivers delay their journey in England’s Derbyshire Monday. Dozens of food items spilt on the road wooed many online and many were eager to help.

Police in the Erewash district shared on Twitter photographs of dozens of boxes of McVities ginger nuts and bourbons spilt on the road from a truck. In a pun, they tweeted, “#Sandiacre – Ilkeston Road. Please bare with us this evening whilst we try and ‘digest’ this issue….A lorry load of @McVities finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction #PostYourBestBiscuitPuns #CanAnyoneBringUsABrew.”

They said in the comments section that recovery operators were summoned and the issue was solved. They posted a hilarious tweet and share a clip showing recovery vehicles lined up. “Big boys with big toys from @CrouchRecoveryhave turned up now. These experts will have it sorted in no time.”

The tweet intrigued netizens and many were curious about the cleanup. “Apparently the fire brigade filled their tenders with Tetley tea and are on their way @tetleyuk,” a user commented in the same vein.

“McSlippies I love those biscuits especially if they fell off the back of a lorry. They’ll soon get cleared up. We’re they ambushed,” commented another user.

Derbyshirelive reported that the incident happened at around 5 pm between Stanton Gate and Starch Lane on Ilkeston Road in Sandiacre. There was a minor impact on vehicular movement on Ilkeston Road.

