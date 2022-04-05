‘On my way with a bucket load of tea’: Truck spills a load of McVities biscuits on road

Getting stuck due to a traffic jam riles many. Often, obstacles on the road or traffic signals disrupt vehicular movement. Interestingly, it was a load of cookies that made drivers delay their journey in England’s Derbyshire Monday. Dozens of food items spilt on the road wooed many online and many were eager to help.

Police in the Erewash district shared on Twitter photographs of dozens of boxes of McVities ginger nuts and bourbons spilt on the road from a truck. In a pun, they tweeted, “#Sandiacre – Ilkeston Road. Please bare with us this evening whilst we try and ‘digest’ this issue….A lorry load of @McVities finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction #PostYourBestBiscuitPuns #CanAnyoneBringUsABrew.”

#Sandiacre – Ilkeston Road. Please bare with us this evening whilst we try and ‘digest’ this issue…. A lorry load of @McVities finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction!#PostYourBestBiscuitPuns 🍪 #CanAnyoneBringUsABrew ☕️ pic.twitter.com/pk2FctAyGK — Erewash Response 🚔 (@ErewashResponse) April 4, 2022

They said in the comments section that recovery operators were summoned and the issue was solved. They posted a hilarious tweet and share a clip showing recovery vehicles lined up. “Big boys with big toys from @CrouchRecoveryhave turned up now. These experts will have it sorted in no time.”

Big boys with big toys from @CrouchRecovery have turned up now. These experts will have it sorted in no time 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ev8iJhCvd2 — Erewash Response 🚔 (@ErewashResponse) April 4, 2022

The tweet intrigued netizens and many were curious about the cleanup. “Apparently the fire brigade filled their tenders with Tetley tea and are on their way @tetleyuk,” a user commented in the same vein.

Apparently the fire brigade filled their tenders with Tetley tea and are on their way @tetleyuk — Samantha Wood (@SamWood1973) April 4, 2022

This guy has loaded his backpack ! pic.twitter.com/RcRnmXSp3A — Mark Steward ⚫⚪🐏 (@marktheram7) April 4, 2022

I’m on my way with a bucket load of tea ☕️ — Kev helliwell (@Kevnffc) April 4, 2022

Similar happened with a Kelloggs lorry about 30 years ago when I worked on the Manchester plant. Driver took a roundabout too fast trying to get to the motorway at Urmston. It fell over and boxes of cornflakes everywhere. The locals had the road cleared before the cops arrived 😀 — Barry Jones (@Bazunitec) April 5, 2022

Well that really takes the biscuit! Oh crumbs, they're my favourites! 🐺💞🍪 pic.twitter.com/t3MoJPtKiQ — Shadow D'Wolf 🐺 (@ShadowDWolf) April 5, 2022

“McSlippies I love those biscuits especially if they fell off the back of a lorry. They’ll soon get cleared up. We’re they ambushed,” commented another user.

Derbyshirelive reported that the incident happened at around 5 pm between Stanton Gate and Starch Lane on Ilkeston Road in Sandiacre. There was a minor impact on vehicular movement on Ilkeston Road.