Truck driver prevents crash as car abruptly merges lane, watch the scary moment

Driving a truck on a highway can be a challenging task as proved by a recent video where the driver had a difficult time avoiding a crash as a car abruptly overtook their vehicle before an exit.

The undated video is being widely shared on several social media platforms after it was posted by popular Twitter account @HolyCow_Inc and retweeted by former basketball player Rex Chapman. “Nice save by both trucks!” read the caption of the 19-second clip, which was shot from the truck’s dash camera.

In the clip, a black vehicle is seen abruptly slowing down and overtaking a truck as it headed for an exit on the right side of the road. To avoid a collision, the truck driver is seen deviating to the other side where it almost crashed into another truck that had to go off-road onto the grass.

Holy cow! Nice save by both trucks! 😳 pic.twitter.com/7zSAB2PfS0 — 🐮 Holy Cow! 🐮 (@HolyCow_Inc) July 1, 2021

While both the truck driver were able to control their vehicles, the clip has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many demanding legal action against the car driver, whose irresponsible driving would have caused a major accident on the highway. “Stupid car speeding up to go around the truck knowing their exit was coming up. They should fine the owner and ticket them for some type of illegal manoeuvre,” wrote a user.

However, another user, who claimed to be a truck driver, stated that such incidents often happen on the road. “As a trucker, I can say I see this happen more often than I’d like, and more often than I’d like it doesn’t end well. When a heavy truck and light car fight, the car always loses.”

