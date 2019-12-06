Truck carrying huge blade of a newly-built wind turbine overturns in Turkey

Luckily, the driver managed to escape the vehicle unharmed. Luckily, the driver managed to escape the vehicle unharmed.

A truck carrying a gigantic wind turbine blade fell on to its side in Turkey while it was trying to make a turn on the highway, and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident was captured by an onlooker who was watching the truck.

According to Turkish daily Kocaeli Gazetesi, the incident took place in the Kandira district. In the video, the truck is seen making the turn at an extremely slow speed. But as it makes the turn, the rear part of the truck tilts and falls over to the side, which causes the turbine to gradually tilt and causes the whole truck to fall on to its side.

Here’s the video of the incident:

The turbine is reportedly part of the new wind power plant that is being set up in the Çamkonak village of Kandıra district, and the company building it had conducted studies and researched the roads before moving the equipment required for it. According to Turkish website Sozcu, temporary shortcuts have been created in fields to move the giant turbines to the location and the movement of the turbine blades began Wednesday using specially modified trucks.

The driver of the truck escaped unharmed, but the accident did cause a road blockage that lasted over an hour. According to Memurlar.net, a crane was brought in to help remove the huge blade.

