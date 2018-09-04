Follow Us:
Truck carrying Axe body spray explodes in Texas, triggers jokes on Twitter

The explosion, which affected mostly the residents of the area, did not take time to trigger some hilarious responses from people. The male grooming brand has often come under scrutiny for its sexist and over the top commercials, which is exactly what became the fodder for the jokes on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 7:34:25 pm
axe body spray, truck carrying axe body spray explodes, Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas, axe jokes, axe twitter reactions, funny tweets, axe tweets, indian express, indian express news Fortunately, no was hurt during the fire incident but the interstate road was blocked for about eight hours. (Source: Axe/Facebook)
A truck carrying Axe body spray exploded at Interstate 35 in Texas after a fire ignited the highly flammable aerosol cans. The 18-wheeler was driving through Belton when the incident happened. According to KXXV-TV, a CNN affiliate, the driver of the truck saw the fire in his rearview mirror and then pulled over to detach the trailer from the truck. Soon after the trailer exploded as the fire reached the deodorant cans.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the fire incident but the interstate road was blocked for about eight hours. Jodi Wheatley, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, told CNN that three lanes and both shoulders on the affected section of I-35 will be removed and replaced due to the fire.

The explosion, which affected mostly the residents of the area, did not take time to trigger some hilarious responses from people. The male grooming brand has often come under scrutiny for its sexist and over the top commercials, which is exactly what became the fodder for the jokes on Twitter.

