Truck carrying Axe body spray explodes in Texas, triggers jokes on Twitter

Fortunately, no was hurt during the fire incident but the interstate road was blocked for about eight hours. (Source: Axe/Facebook) Fortunately, no was hurt during the fire incident but the interstate road was blocked for about eight hours. (Source: Axe/Facebook)

A truck carrying Axe body spray exploded at Interstate 35 in Texas after a fire ignited the highly flammable aerosol cans. The 18-wheeler was driving through Belton when the incident happened. According to KXXV-TV, a CNN affiliate, the driver of the truck saw the fire in his rearview mirror and then pulled over to detach the trailer from the truck. Soon after the trailer exploded as the fire reached the deodorant cans.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the fire incident but the interstate road was blocked for about eight hours. Jodi Wheatley, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, told CNN that three lanes and both shoulders on the affected section of I-35 will be removed and replaced due to the fire.

The explosion, which affected mostly the residents of the area, did not take time to trigger some hilarious responses from people. The male grooming brand has often come under scrutiny for its sexist and over the top commercials, which is exactly what became the fodder for the jokes on Twitter.

Truck carrying #Axe body spray explodes in Texas. Truly an ‘Axeocalyptic’ situation Hope Axe doesn’t come up with a commercial where women within 3 mile radius are going crazy 😑 #Marketing https://t.co/hTdgfdjAZB — Ambi Moorthy (@iAmbii) September 2, 2018

Where are all the women running in the direction of the wreckage as seen in their advertisements?? — Sonia Rebelo (@MariaSinfonica) September 1, 2018

Were hundreds of female drivers drawn to collide with it? I smell a new commercial in the works. — Stephen (@steve_scifi) September 2, 2018

Were hundreds of female drivers drawn to collide with it? I smell a new commercial in the works. — Stephen (@steve_scifi) September 2, 2018

Everybody is safe, and the entire town of Belton smells like a high school boys’ locker room. https://t.co/IBl0keG4Hb — Aaron Geiger (@algorhetor) September 2, 2018

I thought Axe Body spray was done ruining my life after High School pic.twitter.com/CVLF3WDE60 — Zach Morrison (@ZachMorrison2Go) August 31, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd