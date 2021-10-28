Viral video: A troop of kangaroos interrupt golfer as she prepares to tee off

An amateur golfer was left stunned after a mob of kangaroos charged up the fairway on a golf course in Australia.

Sharing her amazement, Wendy Powick posted a video of the incident on her social media account along with a caption that read, “Never ever seen this happen before when a whole mob of Kangaroos at @arundelhillscountryclub on the Gold Coast decided to charge up the fairway and stop right at the front of the Tee box to watch me… Absolutely gold and only in Australia…”

In the clip, which is now going viral on social media, Powick is seen preparing to swing at the tee box when she stops after spotting a large group of kangaroos hopping towards her.

“How’s this for golf today. They’ve all decided to settle in the middle of the fairway,” a man can be heard saying in the clip as Powick watches the group hop around. Amused by the incident, Powick then turns towards the camera to say, “They’ve come to watch me tee off,’ the golfer jokingly said.

The video was reshared by many on Twitter including Golf Australia — the governing body of the sport in Australia. “Talk about pressure off the tee. A mob of very friendly kangaroos decided to get up close and personal at Arundel Hills Country Club during this tee shot!” they tweeted while sharing the clip, which garnered over 4 lakh views and prompted an avalanche of reactions among netizens.

While many were amused by the incident, others said they would have retreated had they been on the golf course. “When they were all hopping towards her in unison, I think I would have retreated. How do you know if they are in a good mood?” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

