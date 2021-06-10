‘Double standards’: TV host Trevor Noah on CNN’s Nigeria’s Twitter ban coverage

While many believed that the CNN headline was 'the truth', others said it was unprofessional on the anchor’s part to make a biased commentary.

South African writer, television host and political commentator Trevor Noah has criticised the American news platform Cable Network News (CNN) for its coverage of Nigeria’s Twitter ban, calling it “double standards”.

Noah, in a monologue on the June 7 episode of ‘Daily Show’, said he didn’t care for the way CNN anchor Michael Holmes described Nigeria during the network’s coverage of the country’s recent Twitter ban.

Holmes, in his episode, talked about Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari banning Twitter and prosecuting Nigerians who attempt to use it, and described Nigeria as “a country plagued by kidnappings, extremists and bandits”

Nigeria’s president just banned Twitter in his country. Trump must be jealous as hell. pic.twitter.com/AmRIISZ9G7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 8, 2021

Noah, in the now-viral episode of this show, started off with a hilarious take on the ban and what it means for the country. As the episode progressed, it featured a portion of the CNN coverage and the way Holmes introduced the topic.

“Okay, as an African allow me to say what the f—,” Noah exclaimed. “I mean yes, that’s all true. But still, what the f—? You never hear a foreign news anchor talking about the United States that way.”

The host then went on to pretend he was an African news anchor talking about the United States. With a video filter completing his look with a spec, Noah explained that America is no better.

“America is a country plagued by school shootings, extremism and failing infrastructure… but the government wants to raise the price of postage stamps,” Noah joked, in a fake accent.

He also took the opportunity to mention former US president Donald Trump and his battle with Twitter. The 45th president of the US is currently banned from Twitter, Facebook and nearly all social media platforms in the US for posts that were deemed to incite violence.

While many believed that the CNN headline was ‘the truth’, others said it was unprofessional on the anchor’s part to make a biased commentary. Take a look at how people reacted to the episode here:

