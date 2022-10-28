Trevor Noah mocks Elon Musk’s entry into Twitter HQ with a sink. See other reactions after takeover

After several twists and turns that spanned more than five months, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally become the owner of Twitter Inc. On Wednesday, the SpaceX CEO made a bizarre entry into the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with a porcelain sink and tweeted the video with the caption “let that sink in”. He also changed the description in his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit”.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

While some internet users were worried about former Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal being fired, others poked fun at Musk with memes.

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

Elon snapping 75% of Twitter out of existence.#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/pEA34n88UD — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 21, 2022

Tervor Noah, The Daily Show host, has also chimed in with his dig at Musk bringing a sink into the headquarters. He began his sarcastic comments with a wide grin and said, “I know a lot of people think that was corny. But I think once you have 87 children, you’re allowed to make dad jokes. You can do it. It’s fun. Let that sink in.”

Watch the video from 6: 34:



“What I want to know is where did he get that sink? No, I mean, it works for the joke. Where did he get the sink? Right? Is it just the one he ripped out of the wall when the judge told him he had to buy Twitter?”

In a hilarious take, he also brought Amazon founder Jeff Bezos into the scenario saying if Bezos brought a sink into his office, employees would be delighted to know they are getting a restroom. “If anything, Elon is the right billionaire to make this joke, you know? Because if Jeff Bezos walked into Amazon with a sink, his employees would be like, oh, wow, we’re finally getting a restroom. He’s like, no!”

Noah did not spare Musk’s statement about advertisements either and mocked his free speech stance. “And as for that statement to the advertisers that Elon sent, I will say it’s interesting to see Elon go from the free speech cowboy of the West to pandering to the advertisers and saying, Twitter will be a safe space for your advertising dollars,” he said.

“Yeah, the man has owned Twitter for one minute, and already, he’s like free speech is great, but you know what else is great? Money, yeah. Mm-hmm. Honestly, it’s embarrassing. Yeah, not even not even one day of owning Twitter and Elon is already caving in to the advertisers, folding like a tortilla around a CrunchWrap Supreme filled with carne asada steak, available only at Taco Bell. What a shill. What a shameless, shameless shill,” Noah added.

He also mentioned about the losses the company has been suffering. “Now, if we had more time, we could get into how Twitter can try to stay relevant in the era of TikTok or how funny it would be if everyone stopped using Twitter and Elon Musk just straight up lost $44 billion. But we don’t have the time for any of that.”

It should be noted that Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were terminated by Musk. They were accused of misleading him and Twitter investors in connection with the number of fake accounts on the social media platform. While the deal was closed, Agrawal and Segal were present in the headquarters and were escorted out, as per sources.