‘Trendy or not?’: This ‘arm warmer’ worth Rs 1,890 has left netizens confused

Fashion has been always been a hotbed for innovation even though there are times when netizens have not been able to comprehend some of the latest trends put forward by fashion brands. That is exactly what happened when a user spotted an arm warmer with a turtleneck.

“Hey, is Zara okay?” asked user @1AbbyRoad while tweeting a picture of the sweater. Priced at Rs 1,890 on the official website of the Spanish apparel company, the “arm warmer with a turtle neck” is exactly what the name suggested. Resembling a shrug, it only covers the arms and neck.

Since being shared online, it did not take long for others to take note of the apparel. However, the post received mixed reactions on the microblogging website.

While many found the design bizarre, others suggested that it was a trendy piece if styled well. Some also came up with hilarious memes after the tweet went viral. Here, take a look:

Damn beat me to it — Champagne Booby (@BobbyT_1994) December 18, 2020

if any of you are thinking about it … do it pic.twitter.com/b3NyQTxJNs — Emme Reed (@emmeereed) December 19, 2020

these are actually cute yall just don’t know how to style clothes lmao — ❥keℓℓi beℓℓi♛ (@supatkelli) December 18, 2020

Me trying to rock this! pic.twitter.com/zNQ5n9VN54 — Steven DeVito (@StevenDeVitoo) December 18, 2020

Inspiration from: Disney character pic.twitter.com/bY2CrxXAgI — Remahan wafer (@Elvon_Daily) December 20, 2020

Finally the opposite of a vest pic.twitter.com/h6oheOwjjM — 🎃 oatmilk highness 🤠 (@saucy_youth) December 19, 2020

