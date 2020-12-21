scorecardresearch
‘Trendy or not?’: This ‘arm warmer’ worth Rs 1,890 has left netizens confused

Priced at Rs 1,890 on the official website of the Spanish apparel company, the "arm warmer with a turtle neck" saw hilarious memes doing the rounds on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 21, 2020 3:04:06 pm
zara, zara fashion trends, zara memes, twitter, twitter reactions, zara sweater cost, indian express, indian express newsWhile many found the design bizarre, others suggested that it was a trendy piece if styled well.

Fashion has been always been a hotbed for innovation even though there are times when netizens have not been able to comprehend some of the latest trends put forward by fashion brands. That is exactly what happened when a user spotted an arm warmer with a turtleneck.

“Hey, is Zara okay?” asked user @1AbbyRoad while tweeting a picture of the sweater. Priced at Rs 1,890 on the official website of the Spanish apparel company, the “arm warmer with a turtle neck” is exactly what the name suggested. Resembling a shrug, it only covers the arms and neck.

Since being shared online, it did not take long for others to take note of the apparel. However, the post received mixed reactions on the microblogging website.

While many found the design bizarre, others suggested that it was a trendy piece if styled well. Some also came up with hilarious memes after the tweet went viral. Here, take a look:

