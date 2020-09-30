Travel blogger recreates popular travel pictures on Instagram using household items

While using toilet paper for recreating a picture from Taj Mahal, Waugh used a wine bottle to recreate a picture at the Eiffel Tower.

An Instagram blogger whose travel plans were derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic decided to recreate some of the most popular holiday pictures of social media influencers using household items.

Sharon Waugh from Cape Town in South Africa has been recreating these travel photos and posting them on her Instagram account.

Using items like furniture, toilet paper, wine bottles and even the kitchen counter, Waugh has recreated pictures taken from all over the world. She using toilet paper to recreate a picture taken at the Taj Mahal, and a wine bottle to recreate a picture clicked at the Eiffel Tower.

Take a look here:

Earlier this year, Lithuanian travel writer and journalist Liudas Dapkus came up with the very popular ‘Quarantine travel challenge’, which urged people to come up with a picture to recreate at home a picture taken during their travels.

