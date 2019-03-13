Toggle Menu
#Trashtag: A viral challenge that has sent people on a cleaning spree globallyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/trashtag-global-viral-challenge-5624593/

#Trashtag: A viral challenge that has sent people on a cleaning spree globally

The challenge has been taken up by people across countries, and goes by different names including #CleanUpChallenge, #trashchallenge and #ChallengeforChange.

From little children to college students, everyone has joined the viral challenge and collecting trash.

It’s not every day that a viral social trend contributes to something that touches people’s lives outside of social media. But a new viral challenge has sent people on a cleanliness drive around the world, with results that are quite amazing.

The viral #Trashtag Challenge encourages people to clean up litter in their local communities, and share before’ and ‘after’ images. The challenge has taken Reddit and Instagram by storm, and is now gaining traction on Twitter as well.

From lakes and beaches, to parks and roads, enthusiastic volunteers have been picking up garbage and collecting it in trash bags, while urging others to join in and raise awareness about single-use plastic waste.

The #trashtag challenge was first started in 2015 by the outdoor gear company UCO, reported Mashable. The original challenge led to 10,000 pieces of plastic being picked up till October 2016. However, this challenge gained fresh momentum when a Facebook post last week directed at “tired teens” gave it a new life, and ensured the hashtag went viral.

 

