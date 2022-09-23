Trapped in rubble after building collapse, baby girl rescued in Jordan. Watch video

In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-month-old baby girl got trapped in the rubble after a four-storey building collapsed in Jordan. Miraculously, the baby girl was rescued and the incredible moments were caught on camera.

The video shared by Jordan Civil Defense on Twitter shows the baby being pulled out from the rubble. The baby seems bruised and the rescue team is seen hastily moving her to safety.

“The moment the baby Malak was pulled out from under the rubble…moments that will not be forgotten in our memory, and the image of the four-month-old Malak will remain an icon of hope and life,” reads the translated tweet in Arabic.

Watch the video here:

لحظة اخراج الطفلة ملاك من تحت الانقاض .. لحظات لن تنسى في ذاكرتنا وصورة ملاك ذات الاربعة شهور ستبقى ايقونة للامل والحياة ،،،#الأمن_العام #الدفاع_المدني #الأردن pic.twitter.com/8XQmhxx511 — الدفاع المدني الاردني (@JoCivilDefense) September 14, 2022

As per a ‘Mirror’ report, the baby named Malak was trapped for 20 hours. Ten others too were trapped in the building. Fortunately, a small hole in the concrete helped the baby breathe and a small cry was heard after hours of searching. The baby’s mother, Israa Raed, was devastated after learning that the building had collapsed as she had left the baby with a friend who lived in the building’s basement when she ventured out to deliver her cosmetics business order.

“I had a gut feeling that she was alive, and my husband had reassured me that she was waiting for us,” Raed, 26 was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse. “I knew it was her by her pink pyjamas. Words cannot describe how happy I am,” she added.