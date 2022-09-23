scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Trapped in rubble after building collapse, baby girl rescued in Jordan. Watch video

The video shared by Jordan Civil Defense shows the baby being pulled out and rushed to safety.

three month old baby rescued from building collapse, jordan, baby girl rescued after building collapse, baby rescue, indian expressFortunately, a small hole in the concrete helped the baby breathe and a small cry was heard after hours of searching.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-month-old baby girl got trapped in the rubble after a four-storey building collapsed in Jordan. Miraculously, the baby girl was rescued and the incredible moments were caught on camera.

The video shared by Jordan Civil Defense on Twitter shows the baby being pulled out from the rubble. The baby seems bruised and the rescue team is seen hastily moving her to safety.

“The moment the baby Malak was pulled out from under the rubble…moments that will not be forgotten in our memory, and the image of the four-month-old Malak will remain an icon of hope and life,” reads the translated tweet in Arabic.

Watch the video here:

As per a ‘Mirror’ report, the baby named Malak was trapped for 20 hours. Ten others too were trapped in the building. Fortunately, a small hole in the concrete helped the baby breathe and a small cry was heard after hours of searching. The baby’s mother, Israa Raed, was devastated after learning that the building had collapsed as she had left the baby with a friend who lived in the building’s basement when she ventured out to deliver her cosmetics business order.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

“I had a gut feeling that she was alive, and my husband had reassured me that she was waiting for us,” Raed, 26 was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse. “I knew it was her by her pink pyjamas. Words cannot describe how happy I am,” she added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 09:55:51 am
Next Story

Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy demands Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan’s ouster over BMSET row

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement