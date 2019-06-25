Trapped in a plane: Woman wakes up in an empty Air Canada aircraft

Facebook user ‎Deanne Noel-Dale took to Facebook recently and shared a horrifying experience on behalf of her friend, Tiffani Adams. On her post addressed to Air Canada’s official Facebook page, she expresses her fears on waking up in an empty dark plane, hours after it has landed.

Advertising

Adams was on her way back to Toronto after a weekend at Quebec. She was travelling in an Air Canada flight, which would reach its destination in 1.5 hours. She describes how the plane was only 1/4th full, which meant that she had the row all to herself. Adams soon fell into a deep slumber and the next thing she remembers, she wakes up to her pitch-black surroundings, freezing cold. It soon dawns on her that it was midnight and all the crew and the passengers have deplaned hours ago, leaving her behind.

Adams called her friend as soon she could, but soon her phone dies. In an attempt to establish some contact with her, she frantically goes through the “walky-talkys” on the plane and even the USB ports, which much to her anguish, do not work. She writes,”Since I can’t charge my phone to call for help I’m full on panicking bc I want off this nightmare asap. I found the walky talky thingys in the cockpit but they also don’t work I can’t radio for help”.

She finally manages to get the door to open after several attempts and finds that there is a 40-50ft drop to the pavement below. “I search frantically for a rope so I can climb down to safely (flight attendants seat is right by door I opened but the seatbelt is too short to hang from so back to my distress signals now I’m hanging out the door reflecting the flashlight off the side of the plane (figuring reflective exterior will catch someone’s attention in the distance) not sure how much time has passed bc no phone no nothing”, she writes.

Advertising

She is finally spots a luggage cart and is rescued by the man on duty. A car takes her to Pearson where she met with an Air Canada rep who asks her if she needs a hotel room and a limo. She refuses citing that she has a job early in the morning.

Adams ended the post with,”Air Canada called Monday and Tuesday both people again ask me to repeat what happened apologise for my inconvenience and say they will do an investigation bc they have checks in place that should prevent people from being locked on the aircraft at night. I haven’t got much sleep since the reoccurring night terrors and waking up anxious and afraid I’m alone locked up someplace dark..this is a super long post-so I’ll wrap it up please share if you know of anyone who has gone through this I don’t like feeling so alone”.