‘What it means to be a trans in the 21st century’; Activist Serena Daniari explains in this Twitter thread

Activist Serena Daniari starts a Twitter thread and coloum to inform people about Transplaining.(Source: serenajazmine/Twitter) Activist Serena Daniari starts a Twitter thread and coloum to inform people about Transplaining.(Source: serenajazmine/Twitter)

The Oxford dictionary defines transgender as a term ‘denoting or relating to a person whose sense of personal identity and gender does not correspond with their birth sex’. A definition, however, is not enough to understand the emotional and physical complications felt by an individual. Attempting to simplify changes a transwoman/man goes through, correspondent and columnist at MIC, Serena Daniari started a Twitter thread to inform people about her column ‘Transplaining’.

ALSO READ | LGBTQIA activists share self-discovery stories and it will open your eyes

Announcing the same she wrote, “Good morning to ALL! My column, #Transplaining, is LIVE on @Mic and I’m so thrilled to be to share it! 💓💙✨I hope this is only the start of more trans content creators being able to amplify the experiences of our community in authentic & nuanced ways.” The column starts with Daniari’s story as a young trans girl growing up in the conservative suburb of Dallas and focusses on the fact that she had no one to explain or guide her through the transitioning period. Read the full thread here:

Good mornting to ALL! My column, #Transplaining, is LIVE on @Mic and I’m so thrilled to be to share it! 💓💙✨I hope this is only the start of more trans content creators being able to amplify the experiences of our community in authentic & nuanced ways https://t.co/4aXoediKTf — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) June 26, 2018

When I was a young trans girl growing up in a conservative suburb of Dallas, I had no language to articulate my transness and I had no transitioning guidance to follow. At times, I felt completely isolated, hopeless and misunderstood. https://t.co/jHVKi6BzH2 pic.twitter.com/ahgiL1rkJs — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) June 26, 2018

She explains how she wished there were ‘outspoken’ and ‘accessible’ trans voices that she could connect and engage with and went on to share some personal photographs of her operation. She ended the thread by stating that the aim of the post is to celebrate and clarify what it means to be trans and even urged people to contact her in case they have any query.

I often wished there was an outspoken and accessible trans voice whom I could connect to and engage with when I began dressing up, starting my hormones, going under the knife and ultimately presenting myself to the world as the woman I’ve always been. https://t.co/jHVKi6BzH2 pic.twitter.com/mnD5jwAi1R — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) June 26, 2018

With that in mind, I’m excited to announce the launch of #Transplaining, a weekly advice column that will dive into trans issues, written by yours truly. Anyone is free to send me questions focusing on trans issues. No topic is off-limits. https://t.co/jHVKi6BzH2 pic.twitter.com/l3CkOhTb0i — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) June 26, 2018

This column aims to celebrate and clarify what it means to be trans in the 21st century. If you have a question, feel free to email me at serena@mic.com or DM me! 🌈✨💕 https://t.co/jHVKi6BzH2 #Transplaining #TransIsBeautiful #GirlsLikeUs #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/3ZrhFQoOFy — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) June 26, 2018

What do you think about this Twitter thread? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd