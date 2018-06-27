Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

‘What it means to be a trans in the 21st century’; Activist Serena Daniari explains in this Twitter thread

Correspondent, columnist and trans activist Serena Daniari shared how she wished that there were 'outspoken' and 'accessible' trans voices that she could connect and engage with during her younger days.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2018 5:09:07 pm
transwoman, transwoman thread on gender, twitter thread, twitter thread transgender, what is transgender, who are transgenders, viral twitter thread, indian express, indian express, indian express news Activist Serena Daniari starts a Twitter thread and coloum to inform people about Transplaining.(Source: serenajazmine/Twitter)
Related News

The Oxford dictionary defines transgender as a term ‘denoting or relating to a person whose sense of personal identity and gender does not correspond with their birth sex’. A definition, however, is not enough to understand the emotional and physical complications felt by an individual. Attempting to simplify changes a transwoman/man goes through, correspondent and columnist at MIC, Serena Daniari started a Twitter thread to inform people about her column ‘Transplaining’.

ALSO READ | LGBTQIA activists share self-discovery stories and it will open your eyes

Announcing the same she wrote, “Good morning to ALL! My column, #Transplaining, is LIVE on @Mic and I’m so thrilled to be to share it! 💓💙✨I hope this is only the start of more trans content creators being able to amplify the experiences of our community in authentic & nuanced ways.” The column starts with Daniari’s story as a young trans girl growing up in the conservative suburb of Dallas and focusses on the fact that she had no one to explain or guide her through the transitioning period. Read the full thread here:

She explains how she wished there were ‘outspoken’ and ‘accessible’ trans voices that she could connect and engage with and went on to share some personal photographs of her operation. She ended the thread by stating that the aim of the post is to celebrate and clarify what it means to be trans and even urged people to contact her in case they have any query.

What do you think about this Twitter thread? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement