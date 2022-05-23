Trampoline flies down through Canadian street amid powerful storm. Watch video

Powerful thunderstorms have wreaked havoc in Canada and at least eight people have been killed. Clean-up activities have been going on in two of the country’s most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, and efforts have been strengthened to restore power since thunderstorms hit last weekend, Reuters reported.

Trees fell, electric poles were uprooted and many metal transmission towers were toppled, utility companies told the news agency. Several houses were damaged and emergency services were frequently contacted for help.

A video that has gone viral shows a trampoline flying down a street amid the powerful storm. The clip shared by CBS News shows the trampoline moving fast through the street.

Watch the video here:

A runaway trampoline was captured flying down a street during a powerful storm Saturday in Toronto, Canada. pic.twitter.com/oavbFLiwFM — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2022

“A runaway trampoline was captured flying down a street during a powerful storm Saturday in Toronto, Canada,” read the caption of the clip posted by the television channel. Netizens were shocked to watch the fast-moving trampoline and the clip has garnered more than 1,28,000 views on Twitter.

“The storms that swept across Ontario and Quebec yesterday caused serious damage, claimed several lives, and left many without power. We’re thinking of everyone affected, and thanking the crews who are working to restore power – we stand ready to provide federal support if needed,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Monday.

The storms that swept across Ontario and Quebec yesterday caused serious damage, claimed several lives, and left many without power. We’re thinking of everyone affected, and thanking the crews who are working to restore power – we stand ready to provide federal support if needed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 22, 2022

Experts told the BBC that the storm, which spanned an area of around 621 miles (1,000 km), was caused by a rare phenomenon called derecho. As per the US National Weather Service, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived windstorm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.