scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Trampoline flies down through Canadian street amid powerful storm. Watch video

Trees fell, electric poles were uprooted and many metal transmission towers were toppled, utility companies told Reuters.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 8:59:17 pm
thunderstorms in Canda, trampoline flies down, thunderstorm video, thunderstorm, trampoline flying down video, storm, indian expressThe clip shared by CBS News shows the trampoline moving fast through the street.

Powerful thunderstorms have wreaked havoc in Canada and at least eight people have been killed. Clean-up activities have been going on in two of the country’s most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, and efforts have been strengthened to restore power since thunderstorms hit last weekend, Reuters reported.

Trees fell, electric poles were uprooted and many metal transmission towers were toppled, utility companies told the news agency. Several houses were damaged and emergency services were frequently contacted for help.

ALSO READ |Thunderstorm hits NCR: Delhi goes from 47 degrees to 22, netizens have mixed feelings amid power cuts, waterlogging

A video that has gone viral shows a trampoline flying down a street amid the powerful storm. The clip shared by CBS News shows the trampoline moving fast through the street.

Watch the video here:

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read today
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...Premium
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles aheadPremium
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles ahead
ExplainSpeaking: Fiscal in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fiscal in the time of monetary tightening
More Premium Stories >>

“A runaway trampoline was captured flying down a street during a powerful storm Saturday in Toronto, Canada,” read the caption of the clip posted by the television channel. Netizens were shocked to watch the fast-moving trampoline and the clip has garnered more than 1,28,000 views on Twitter.

“The storms that swept across Ontario and Quebec yesterday caused serious damage, claimed several lives, and left many without power. We’re thinking of everyone affected, and thanking the crews who are working to restore power – we stand ready to provide federal support if needed,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Monday.

Experts told the BBC that the storm, which spanned an area of around 621 miles (1,000 km), was caused by a rare phenomenon called derecho. As per the US National Weather Service, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived windstorm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement