Thursday, February 17, 2022
Watch: Trampoline delays train for nearly two hours, netizens react with jokes

No one was injured when the trampoline struck the train, however, it was terminated at Bristol Parkway rather than London Paddington, as scheduled.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2022 6:55:20 pm
trampoline, Storm Dudley, trampoline hits train, wales trampoline blown onto tracks, trained delayed for flying trampoline, indian express,As UK is under amber alert the trampoline was trampoline was blown onto the tracks.

While there might be several reasons for the disruption of train services, a flying trampoline is probably the last thing people would think about. And, it just so happened that a train in the United Kingdom (UK) was hit by one, stopping it for almost two hours.

A special train, named in honour of British Army veteran Sir Captain Tom Moore, got stuck on tracks after the trampoline hit it just outside the Cardiff Central station in Wales. In a video being shared widely on the internet, a railway worker is seen struggling to dislodge the trampoline after it got wedged under the front of the train.

The worker wearing a high-visibility outfit managed to move it aside from the train’s pathway with the help of a long stick.

While it is unclear exactly how the trampoline was blown onto the tracks, the incident happened as amber weather warnings have been issued across the country for Storm Dudley, Sky News said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Wales Online, “The 14.22 Swansea to London Paddington service collided with the trampoline just outside Cardiff Central at around 3.20 pm on Wednesday afternoon.”

Wales experienced gusts of up to 80 mph owing to the storm, the report also said. It added that no one was injured when the trampoline struck the train, however, it was terminated at Bristol Parkway rather than London Paddington, as scheduled.

The Met Office issued several amber and yellow weather warnings across the UK for the coming days, maintaining that the extreme weather conditions could lead to “longer journey times and cancellations” as well as uprooted trees and large waves smashing coastal areas.

As many passengers took to social media to share photos and videos from the train – it created a buzz online, while others joked if something was more British than this.

