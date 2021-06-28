‘Training to be next Captain America?’: Video of man’s intense workout routine has Twitter baffled

Despite being posted two days ago, the video has a whopping amount of more than 10 million views.

How much workout is too much workout? Netizens are trying to answer this question after the video of a fitness trainer’s intense workout routine has gone viral.

Devon Levesque, an internet-famous fitness trainer, posted a video of him trying exercises with added levels of difficulties. The video, after being shared on Twitter by @Overtime, has the microblogging website perplexed. The clip doesn’t just have him lifting huge weights, or doing powered cardio: it has him doing all of these exercises and more, at the same time.

It showed Levesque holding weights in both his hands while doing crunches in a swimming pool, weightlifting while balancing himself as his friends punched and kicked his abs, running while holding weights and then running in the opposite direction while the treadmill was apparently at a speed of 20 miles per hour, and even bear-crawling on the treadmill. And yes, every bit of the video looks as exhausting as it sounds.

Take a look here:

Bro doing the most INSANE workouts ever 😯 (via devonlevesque/IG) pic.twitter.com/bjQS6nUc6S — Overtime (@overtime) June 24, 2021

The video, despite being posted just two days ago, has racked up 10 million views. It also has more than 54,000 likes and 24,000 quote tweets.

Netizens were bewildered by the intensity. Many commented that they wanted to know what the trainer was preparing for, while many joked he was training to be a superhero. Others added this exercise routine wasn’t safe and advised others against performing it.

Lollolololol wtf. Literally any trainer or martial artist will tell you this dude is wasting his time and showing off nothing. Not one of these exercises is useful or functional. So ridiculous. — Rick Harlow (@Mighty_Meng) June 27, 2021

nothing in this video has any use or purpose. clown behavior. fitness influencers do this shit to make exercising look more intimidating than it is since general audiences don’t know better. then pass themselves off as ‘experts’ so they can sell you their bullshit https://t.co/tfT6JpdjsO — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) June 27, 2021

He training to be Batman or sum?? — Cameron (@camerondavis77) June 24, 2021

… dude preparing for The Battle of Armageddon- pic.twitter.com/Mct8em5ADk — ً (@leiakanani) June 25, 2021

bro gotta be training to be the next captain america 😭 — 🦅papichulloo💰🥶💰 (@papichulllooooo) June 25, 2021

WHAT IS HE TRAINING FOR?!? WHAT DO3S HE KNOW THAT WE DONT!?! https://t.co/1NyaP5vTIM — ✨Poet | Artist✨ SHINee 2021 🆔 King Hanbin 👑 (@MACIPIINK) June 27, 2021

this is how villains train just to be defeated by the power of friendship https://t.co/GcDRzCJOOT — 🌶Кio🌶 (@MonkeKio) June 27, 2021

First thing that came to mind was this scene 😂💀 https://t.co/uPqYrAMiko pic.twitter.com/HSJsYCNOOy — Nick (@NRen90) June 27, 2021

Men will literally do anything to avoid going to therapy — Hot Feminist Takes (@femme_bad) June 27, 2021

Dude’s gonna be the greatest of all time at a bunch of sports that don’t exist. — Coach Chad Dickman (@ChadDickmanHood) June 25, 2021

*Yawn* Get back to me when he’s up to changing poopy diapers and patiently answering 100 million questions from a 4 year old about werewolves. — Legally Excessively Black (@WingersSo) June 26, 2021

This is just making me think of the old New Years Resolution memes.

Like wow, you’re just determined to hurt yourself ain’t cha? pic.twitter.com/XXDOGnS3yi — Monollock (@monollock) June 26, 2021

this is how i train for each tweet https://t.co/lcTMNB5ecw — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) June 27, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger is crying somewhere in California wtf is this https://t.co/7A5oYnKSVE — ❤️ (@ForeverElSanto) June 27, 2021

Levesque often posts similar fitness regimens on his Instagram where he has more than 4.7 lakh followers. He also has an app of his own where he posts body-building tips, routines, and diets for the fitness-conscious. Last year, he made news when he said he was preparing to bear-crawl a marathon.