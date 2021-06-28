scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read

‘Training to be next Captain America?’: Video of man’s intense workout routine has Twitter baffled

It showed Devon Levesque, a fitness trainer, holding weights in both his hands while doing crunches in a swimming pool, weightlifting while balancing himself as his friends punched and kicked his abs, and more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 5:36:41 pm
intense workout routine twitter, intense workout routine Devon levesque, Devon levesque, intense workout, extreme workout, very hard workout routines, fitness routines twitter, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express newsDespite being posted two days ago, the video has a whopping amount of more than 10 million views.

How much workout is too much workout? Netizens are trying to answer this question after the video of a fitness trainer’s intense workout routine has gone viral.

Devon Levesque, an internet-famous fitness trainer, posted a video of him trying exercises with added levels of difficulties. The video, after being shared on Twitter by @Overtime, has the microblogging website perplexed. The clip doesn’t just have him lifting huge weights, or doing powered cardio: it has him doing all of these exercises and more, at the same time.

It showed Levesque holding weights in both his hands while doing crunches in a swimming pool, weightlifting while balancing himself as his friends punched and kicked his abs, running while holding weights and then running in the opposite direction while the treadmill was apparently at a speed of 20 miles per hour, and even bear-crawling on the treadmill. And yes, every bit of the video looks as exhausting as it sounds.

Take a look here:

The video, despite being posted just two days ago, has racked up 10 million views. It also has more than 54,000 likes and 24,000 quote tweets.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netizens were bewildered by the intensity. Many commented that they wanted to know what the trainer was preparing for, while many joked he was training to be a superhero. Others added this exercise routine wasn’t safe and advised others against performing it.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Levesque often posts similar fitness regimens on his Instagram where he has more than 4.7 lakh followers. He also has an app of his own where he posts body-building tips, routines, and diets for the fitness-conscious. Last year, he made news when he said he was preparing to bear-crawl a marathon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X