Trained dogs deployed in US schools to sniff out Covid

Five schools in US’ Massachusetts have employed trained dogs to sniff out coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among students and staff in schools. Two sniffer dogs, Huntah and Duke, were trained by the Florida International University’s International Forensic Research Institute to detect smells associated with Covid-19 infection, the BBC has reported.

The dogs walk around the classrooms, cafeteria, corridors and other school premises and if they sniff someone with Covid-19 they stop and put their paws at the area where they detected the virus’s presence. Once the pupils and staff are identified, they are sent for testing.

The schools are following a strict seating plan and have embedded desks and chairs with barcodes that a student needs to scan before sitting on them. This helps them in determining who used the desks.

People have reacted differently to this new development. Many people are wondering if dogs can become carriers of the coronavirus or sniffing the virus can infect the canines. Some people also highlighted the possible traumatic effect that this exercise might have on children.

This whole pandemic has really messed with kids mental health, now let’s traumatize them like they are drug trafficking… smh https://t.co/AqjZKH4541 — Amanda Grabowski (@AmandaGrabowski) January 12, 2022

Comments here are just too weird. What’s wrong w/you ppl? Dogs have been detecting illnesses (cancer, infections, diabetic shock, seizures) for a while now. The dogs enjoy working (& love being rewarded w/play) & these kids are squealing in delight! Why are y’all miserable af? https://t.co/NGvvyFsOot — 🐧jenipher ❤🏈💙🏟 (@JMFTrepanier) January 12, 2022

Dogs can sniff the virus in long-Covid patients after more than a year, says Germany’s health minister https://t.co/A4BDlzCxYs — Josh Spero (@joshspero) January 12, 2022

Not a fan of K9 units, the poor creatures are subjected to cruelty, also they had a plan to train dogs to sniff Covid in airports which is bizzare! Also dogs can get infected with the virus.https://t.co/9Nb6h95v4Ahttps://t.co/3c7owk2Gm1https://t.co/kqYpgT6jaH — Rithvik Ramadas(General Thade) (@rithvikramadas) January 9, 2022

Dogs are indeed man’s best friend. https://t.co/BezCldPFRP — Manish (@mbhatia007) January 12, 2022

Y’all heard of the dogs Duke and Huntah in Massachusetts that can sniff out Covid wow. — OJ (@oliver3j) January 16, 2022

Interesting new tools to help with COVID-19 detection. The students seem to like this new approach too! https://t.co/oGQjFSbFus — Edy Nathan, MA, LCSW, CST (@edynathan1) January 17, 2022

Several studies have shown that dogs are accurate in detecting Covid-19. According to a Forbes report, a double-blind study conducted by Florida International University with four dogs shows 97.5 per cent accuracy in spotting Covid-19 by sniffing surfaces and people.

These results were echoed by another study done by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine which found that dogs have an 82 per cent to 94 per cent success rate in detecting Covid-19. However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is yet to approve dogs as diagnostic tools when it comes to testing Covid-19.