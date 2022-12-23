Train derails after hitting truck carrying 134-foot concrete beam. Watch video

In a terrifying incident, a train derailed in Tennessee in the United States after hitting a semi-truck carrying a large concrete beam. Videos shared on social media show the truck moving forward as the approaching train’s horn is heard. However, the train smashes the truck throwing the concrete beam on the floor and spewing dust. Rail cars are seen piling up and the freight train is seen derailing from the track.

The Chattanooga Fire Department shared photographs of the incident and noted that the incident happened on Tuesday. Sharing the videos, a Facebook user wrote, “Well that just happened…. Be careful. This is crazy. derailed train at the crossing on Apison pike by southern.”

Internet users were shocked to watch the video. A user commented, “Man that looks outrageous lucky no one was majorly injured from that.” Another user wrote, “It’s hard to get one of big boys stopped in a hurry.”

Citing Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, Fox News report said that the truck carried a 134-foot concrete truss bridge beam. The truck driver waited for the traffic signal to turn green and tried to move away as the train rushed in. Three locomotives and 10 railroad cars were derailed, and two employees in the train were injured.

The Chattanooga fire department was quoted as saying by KTLA that the crew tried to stop diesel and lube oil leak from two of the locomotives. No other hazardous materials were involved. Drivers were directed to avoid the area and an investigation has been initiated.