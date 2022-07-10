scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

This tradition of Hollywood directors congratulating each other for their success is winning netizens

The tradition of publishing congratulatory notes started in 1977 with Steven Spielberg.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 10, 2022 4:03:26 pm
Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, James Cameron, Hollywood traditional congratulatory notes, Steven Spielberg send note to George Lucas, James Cameron Titanic congratulatory note, Viral tweet thread Hollywood, Indian ExpressMost recently, instead of individual directors, movie houses like Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm sent each other such notes.

In the highly competitive world of movies, directors and film studios are always looking to one-up each other.

However, a tradition of publishing and sending congratulatory notes by some of the top Hollywood directors shows that competing for the top spot can be healthy.

A Twitter thread published by a popular cinema-centric account named All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) shows how directors like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and James Cameron congratulated one another on their box office successes.

According to the now-viral thread, in 1977, when George Lucas’ Star Wars replaced Jaws, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, to become the highest-grossing movie ever, Spielberg took out an advertisement for Lucas in Variety magazine.

The magazine advertisement showed R2-D2, a fictional robot character from the Star Wars franchise, hooking up a fishing rod to a killer shark—in a reference to Jaws. The advertisement congratulated Lucas on his success.

In 1982, when E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial broke Star Wars’ record, Lucas returned the favour and published a similar congratulatory ad for Spielberg.

Since then directors like James Cameron and Kevin Feige have periodically published similar messages or sent notes to each other on surpassing previous box office records. Most recently, instead of individual directors, movie houses like Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm sent each other such notes.

Commenting on the thread, a Twitter user wrote, “This is so wholesome, and I love the good sportsmanship between these amazing directors and studios ”.

