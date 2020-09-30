Four days, 40-foot tree: How an entire town in Wales got together to rescue a cat

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral with many thanking the rescue team as well as those who helped in saving the cat.

A rescue mission in Wales has caught the attention of netizens after it took four days and almost a whole town to save a cat stuck on a 40-foot tree. Thought to be missing, the female cat named ‘Cookie’ was spotted on a tree in Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent.

Though the fire service personnel tried to rescue the feline, they were unable to do so and soon sought help from locals. According to a BBC report, the cat was finally brought down after a local firm built a structure around the tree. In a post shared by AP Scaffolding Services, the cat can be seen safely inside a carrier along with the rescuers posing with her.

“Thank goodness, she’s safe and can now be reunited with her owners. This truly was a community effort! From the cherry pickers, tree surgeon, the fire brigade, Gavin Townsend, Ryan Chislett, Brandon Gibbs, Jaydn Jackson and Pricey’s Tree removal!” read the post.

Scaffolding company director Paul Ratledge told the news website that they got involved only after they were informed by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. “We had a phone call from the local fire service. They’d tried with cherry pickers, they’d had a tree surgeon but they couldn’t get it,” he said.

Following the request, the company constructed a temporary structure around the tree to rescue the feline. Since being shared online, the post has gone viral, with many thanking the rescue team as well as those who helped in saving the cat.

“Thank you so much for saving that precious cat. Have been following the story from yesterday. What a great thing to do to help. A lovely community spirit!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

