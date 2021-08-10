London’s iconic Tower Bridge gets stuck open after technical failure, netizens react with memes and jokes

Updated: August 10, 2021 12:08:03 pm
London’s iconic Tower Bridge got stuck in its open position for several hours, causing traffic jams and chaos in the UK’s capital. However, on the internet, it left netizens laughing out loud, reminding many people about the nursery rhyme ‘London Bridge is falling down’.
According to The Guardian, the bridge was open to allow a large wooden tall ship to pass through. However, its bascules were unable to close properly and stuck in their raised position from around 3pm on Monday afternoon. Owing to some “technical failure” it got jammed and remained stuck up in the position, and soon videos and photos of it took social media by storm.
“Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.” City of London Police said the 127-year-old crossing, warning people trying to cross the River Thames.
❌ Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.
Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KT9HiB7APi
— City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 9, 2021
According to the BBC News, the bridge remained stuck open overnight and could cause further traffic problems on Tuesday. Drivers and pedestrians have been warned to avoid the area, it added.
Approach roads to the bridge have been shut while repairs are carried out. However, it’s not the first time this has happened. It previously got jammed in August 2020 when a mechanical fault meant it was stuck open for more than an hour.
As the photos of the iconic landmark went viral, hashtag #TowerBridge started to dominate trends in the UK sparking many jokes and memes online. Although it must be noted that the iconic landmark is not the one mentioned in the nursey rhymes.
While many jokingly asked operators to “turn it on after switching it off”, it reminded others about a scene from 1997 film Spice World, where the bridge was open and the spice bus had to take a leap!
I don’t remember this part of the song. pic.twitter.com/3waAUnNY2e
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 10, 2021
“London Bridge is stuck open after a technical failure,” doesn’t have the same ring to it https://t.co/TQ2lpwR229
— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 9, 2021
As a technical fault leaves Tower Bridge stuck open, I’m reminded of the time it was stuck in pinball mode until someone got the high score. #towerbridge pic.twitter.com/mI8roWl2s8
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 9, 2021
I think I see the problem here Tower Bridge… pic.twitter.com/zbm4AedhxA
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) August 9, 2021
#TowerBridge
Problem is solved pic.twitter.com/OlaiGdnBdY
— ⚓Olli⚓ (@olli_mit_anker) August 9, 2021
So I was there to see Tower Bridge open to let in and out this masted ship. And then get stuck.
But I can’t avoid analogies with Brexit Britain, dysfunctionally stuck in an effort to usher in the past pic.twitter.com/8QE0TuruUC
— Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) August 9, 2021
#TowerBridge https://t.co/UMwg3GfLX7 pic.twitter.com/iyDNQFZLne
— Yoti (@getyoti) August 9, 2021
LONDON BRIDGE IS STUCK OPEN
STUCK OPEN
STUCK OPEN
LONDON BRIDGE IS STUCK OPEN
CAUSING MASSIVE TRAFFIC JAMS
— Dann Pettit 😺 (@cat5kable) August 9, 2021
London Bridge won’t go back down
Go back down, go back down
London Bridge won’t go back down
My fair lady https://t.co/zx6JVTu1Kb
— whiney the pooh (@waygono) August 9, 2021
So #TowerBridge is still stuck open so naturally it’s an excuse to play a clip from spice world on the show this morning…
“HOLD ON TO YOUR KNICKERS GIRLS” 🇬🇧✌️ pic.twitter.com/WfNPI643ia
— ELISE EVANS (@Elise__Evans) August 10, 2021
If these are the images that came to mind when you heard about #TowerBridge today, I see you ✌️ pic.twitter.com/t7CsE2JoIe
— Frances Noble (@frances_gough) August 9, 2021
London Bridge is stuck open
Me: Can you fix it?
My Partner: Yeah I’ll get it sorted
6 months later: pic.twitter.com/ti6pERe9a5
— On A Budget Official (@onabudgettv) August 9, 2021
Missus: Why are you late home? Did you stop at the pub?
Me: This time it actually IS stuck open pic.twitter.com/47UvRrtH4C
— Tom (@tomsofnavarone) August 9, 2021
Tower Bridge, have you tried turning it off and on again? pic.twitter.com/7gCouRpSpQ
— V (@DotDotDotDash) August 9, 2021
