Video: Tourists in Iceland run for safety as glacier collapse triggers large wave

Tourists in Iceland, who were visiting the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier in Vatnajökull National Park, were seen running for safety after a glacier collapse triggered a large wave. Mountain guide and owner of Icelandic tour company Hafjall, Stephan Mantler, who was present at the spot, recorded the incident on his camera, according to a CNN report.

The 42-second video, which was posted on Facebook by Hafjall, showed the sudden collapse of the glacier as unaware tourists ran to safety. Talking about the incident, Mantler told the news website that the area was only accessible to tourists with a trained mountaineer.

“I could see all of them start to move out of harm’s way and their guides also ready to jump into action if necessary, so I kept recording but with a watchful eye on people’s movements,” Mantler told the media company.

Watch the video here:

“While calvings are fairly frequent at this time of the year, this was an extraordinarily large event and much closer to the shore than usual, which is why it was such a close call,” Mantler told the media company. “In the end, most importantly, nobody got hurt or even wet,” he added.

According to ABC News, around 10 people were seeing the glacier when it crashed into the water and created a huge splash but all were able to move to safety. The glacier, which is an outlet of the larger glacier of Vatnajökull, has been gradually breaking down due to the rising global temperatures, the news report stated.